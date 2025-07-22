Rakesh Roshan warns people above 45, reveals critical health update, ‘Prevention is always better’

Actor Rakesh Roshan has shared an important health update on Instagram. During a regular full-body check-up, the doctor suggested an extra scan for his neck. They found that both arteries carrying blood to his brain were over 75% blocked even though he had no symptoms.

Advertisement

The Bollywood actor-director-producer quickly got admitted to the hospital and went through a preventive procedure. Now, he is fully recovered and is resting at home.

The Bollywood veteran plans to return to his workouts soon. He urged people above 45–50 years to get regular scans done, especially for heart and brain health.

He stresses that a heart CT and neck artery scan (carotid sonography) should not be ignored. Many people avoid this check-up, but it can save lives.

“I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain are concerned…I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than a cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all,” Rakesh Roshan wrote.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan shared his post on his Instagram account. Hrithik’s post had more reach than his father’s.

“Glad it was discovered in time and glad you’re on the mend, Rakesh Roshan Sir. Your fitness journey and dedication to your health are inspirational!” wrote Bollywood composer Vishal Dadlani.

Rakesh Roshan recently stunned his followers with a workout video. The 75-year-old cancer survivor posted an Instagram Reel of him while doirng heavy weight-training, boxing and more. The video went viral with more than 4 million views.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan to make directorial debut with Krrish 4; Rakesh Roshan reacts

Rakesh Roshan’s cancer In December 2018, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer. He told the public about it, with full support from his son Hrithik Roshan and the rest of the family.

Advertisement