Rakhi Sawant getting married in Pakistan, to settle in Dubai? Here’s all you need to know

Rakhi Sawant marriage: Actress Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her candid comments, is likely to tie the knot for the third time. Rakhi also shared details about her potential Pakistani suitor Dodi Khan, and hinted that she might settle in Dubai after her marriage.

“Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. (Wedding will be in Pakistan with Islamic rituals) Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai," Rakhi Sawant told TOI in an interview.

Advertisement

Whom will Rakhi Sawant marry Rakhi Sawant also told TOI that she has been getting marriage proposals from Pakistan. Sharing details about her potential suitor Dodi Khan, Rakhi Sawant claimed that she “loves Pakistani people.”

“I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect," Rakhi Sawant told TOI.

Who is Dodi Khan Rakhi Sawant's suitor, Dodi Khan is a Pakistani actor and a police officer, the actress told TOI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A glimpse at Dodi Khan's Instagram profile reveals that Khan is also a model, and public figure. According to an interview with the Hindustan Times, Dodi Khan has also collaborated with many artists, including Yograj Singh, Saba Qamar, and Freddy, on films such as Oreo, Ghabrana nahi hai, Chaudhary, and other international projects.

Also Read | PV Sindhu wedding: Ace shuttler reveals why she wanted to marry after Paris OLY

“I am very much influenced by Sanjay Dutt. His life, his story, inspired me so much, gave me motivation to keep going, to fight through and not to let your shortcomings stop you. It is what keeps me going in life. I am also inspired by Slaman Khan for his charity work,” Rakhi Sawant's suitor had said in the interview.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant's previous marriages If Rakhi Sawant married Dodi Khan, it would be her third marriage. She was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani, but they separated in 2023 after Rakhi, who gained fame on Bigg Boss, accused him of extramarital affairs and levelled other allegations against him. Adil was arrested from Rakhi’s residence on February 7, 2023, and spent five months in jail before being released.

Before Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh Raj Singh. The two appeared together on Bigg Boss 15, but their marriage ended shortly after the show concluded in February 2022.