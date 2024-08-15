Raksha Bandhan 2024: 13 ways to celebrate the festival; tie rakhi, exchange gifts and more

Raksha Bandhan 2024, on August 19, highlights sibling love through rakhis and gifts. Celebrate with traditional rituals, personalized presents, outdoor activities, or a virtual gathering.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that honours the deep bond between siblings. Celebrated with the tying of the sacred rakhi, this tradition represents love, protection, and the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

With Raksha Bandhan 2024 on the horizon, set for Monday, August 19, check out these fun ideas to make the celebration more special:

Also Read | Long weekend getaways: Check out 6 beach destinations to visit in August

Traditional Rituals: You must begin the auspicious day with traditional rituals—tie a rakhi on your brother's wrist, perform an aarti, and exchange gifts.

Personalized Gifts: Exchange personalized gifts such as customized jewellery, photo frames, or handwritten letters to express your feelings.

DIY Craft: Create handmade rakhis or gifts. Personalized crafts can add a heartfelt touch to the celebration.

Surprise Party: Organize a small surprise party for family and close friends. To make it festive, you can include games, music, and a cake.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2024 tech gift ideas: Top 5 picks for your loved ones

Memory Lane: Spend some time reminiscing about your childhood memories together. Share stories, look through old photos, or watch a favourite movie.

Outdoor Celebration: If the weather permits, consider celebrating outdoors with a picnic or a small get-together in a park.

Virtual Celebration: Arrange a virtual celebration for siblings who can't be together physically. You can have a video call, send gifts in advance, and celebrate together online.

Charity: Consider making a charitable donation in honour of the occasion. It can be a meaningful way to celebrate while giving back to those in need.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2024: Six useful gift ideas for your sister

Spa Day: Treat yourselves to a relaxing day at a spa or create a home spa experience with DIY facials and relaxation time.

Cook Together: Spend the day cooking or baking together. It’s a fun activity that can lead to memorable moments and delicious treats.

Games and Activities: Play board games, do puzzles, or engage in other fun activities that you both enjoy.

Outdoor Adventure: If you both love nature, plan a hike or a day out exploring new places together.

Also Read | HR manager terminated for not letting boss deduct 7-day pay for Rakhi leave

Photoshoot: Have a mini photoshoot with your sibling to capture the special day.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 03:09 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsRaksha Bandhan 2024: 13 ways to celebrate the festival; tie rakhi, exchange gifts and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue