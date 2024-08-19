Raksha Bandhan 2024: In the matrimonial profile created by her sibling, according to the screenshot shared by Rashi, her brother said she is a ‘good girl’ as he requested suitors to ‘take her away quickly’ so that he can set up a home gym in her room.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the special bond between siblings, involves the practice of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. And in return, brothers offer them gifts as a symbol of love and care.

In a unique twist to this gifting culture, a social media user shared what her brother gifted her on Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), user Rashi Pandey, a 25-year-old Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate, shared that her brother "gifted" her a matrimonial profile for Rakhi.

Sharing the screenshots of her Jeevansathi.com profile, Rashi said, “Why are brothers like this? I asked my brother what he was giving me on Rakshabandhan and he made my profile on Jeevansathi.com!"

In the matrimonial profile created by her sibling, according to the screenshot shared by Rashi, her brother said she is a “good girl" as he requested suitors to “take her away quickly" so that he can set up a home gym in her room.

"She is a good girl, please koi jaldi leke jao humare ghar se taki mein iske room mein apna home-gym bana pau. Also, she graduated from IIM toh deekhlo," read Rashi's Jeevansathi.com profile.

The screenshots also showed that the user's brother selected five of her most awkward pictures for the matrimonial profile.

Check out Rashi's post and her matrimonial profile:

A meme fest broke in Rashi's comment section, while several others commented, "Bro didn't even put efforts in writing bio".

“Haha...not bad! Just brotherly things! Tell him:- ‘Community of brothers is proud of him’," a user commented.

“The photos collection is the funniest," added another user.

Another user highlighted the X users height, as mentioned in the profile, and said, "Everyone knows the height now".

Check out some of the most hilarious memes in Rashi's comment section: