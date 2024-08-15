Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on the full moon of Shravana, honors sibling bonds with rituals like tying rakhis and exchanging gifts. It symbolizes love, protection, and extends to friendships.

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that honours the deep bond between siblings. Celebrated with the tying of the sacred rakhi, this tradition represents love, protection, and the special relationship between brothers and sisters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date and Mahurat time Purnima Tithi Begins -August 19 at 3:04 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends -August 19 at 11:55 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Tail - August 19: 9:51 AM - 10:53 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra face - August 19: 10:53 AM - 12:37 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - August 19: 1:30 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time of Raksha Bandhan Celebration - August 19: 1:30 PM - 8:27 PM

Afternoon Auspicious Time for Raksha Bandhan Celebration - August 19: 1:30 PM - 3:39 PM

Pradosh Period for Raksha Bandhan - August 19: 6:12 PM - 8:27 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Significance The core theme of Raksha Bandhan revolves around the bond between brothers and sisters, symbolising protection and mutual respect. The festival has ancient roots in Hindu tradition and is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana (usually August).

It carries various mythological and historical stories, including the tale of the goddess Lakshmi tying a rakhi to King Bali for protection and prosperity.

Notably, the festival extends beyond blood relations; it is an opportunity to strengthen bonds of friendship and unity, where individuals who might not be related by blood celebrate the occasion with similar rituals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rituals of Raksha Bandhan typically include tying the rakhi, a sacred thread, on the brother's wrist, applying a tilak (a mark on the forehead) as a symbol of blessings and protection, and exchanging gifts. These acts are accompanied by festive meals and family gatherings, reinforcing familial ties and mutual affection.

Overall, Raksha Bandhan is a heartfelt celebration of the protective bond between siblings, with its customs reflecting deep-seated values of care, respect, and unity.