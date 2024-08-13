Raksha Bandhan 2024: Six useful gift ideas for your sister to make her smile on brother-sister day

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 19, 2024, honours sibling bonds. Here are top gifts: perfumes, skincare products, smart rings, coffee experiences, and personalised hampers.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2024 gift ideas: Perfumes, skincare products, smart rings, coffee, personalised hampers, and chocolate goodies. (PTI Photo)
Raksha Bandhan 2024 gift ideas: Perfumes, skincare products, smart rings, coffee, personalised hampers, and chocolate goodies. (PTI Photo)

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that honours the deep bond between siblings. Celebrated with the tying of the sacred rakhi, this tradition represents love, protection, and the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

With Raksha Bandhan 2024 on the horizon, set for Monday, August 19, this is the perfect time to think about the perfect gift to express your affection for your sister. To simplify your search, we've compiled a list of the best Raksha Bandhan gifts, guaranteed to brighten your sister's day.

1) Perfumes: This Rakshabandhan, give the gift of luxury with Lavie Luxe’s new perfume collection. Featuring four exquisite Eau de Parfum options—LUSH (floral and fruity), LILY (floral and spicy), LAGOON (aquatic and woody), and LOVE (citrusy and woody)—these scents are crafted for those who appreciate long-lasting, complex fragrances.

2) Skincare products: A brightening combo that contains Rice Water Brightening Daily Cleanser, Yuzu Bright Dark Spot Corrector Serum and Vitamin Infused Brightening Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++. A lip care combo that contains 3 Tinted Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balms in the shades - Hazel, Marshmallow, and Vintage.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2024 gift ideas: Wearables, cameras, gaming consoles and more

3) Smart Ring: Why settle for ordinary when you can give a gift that blends style and substance? The Luna Ring by Noise is not just a piece of jewellerybut a modern accessory that doubles as a sophisticated health tracker. Hidden within its sleek design is a powerhouse of technology that monitors over 70 health metrics, from sleep patterns to stress levels.

4) Coffee: This Raksha Bandhan, break free from the ordinary and brew unforgettable moments together at your nearest Third Wave Coffee. Swap the cliché chocolates for rich espressos and creamy lattes with a side of your favourite inside jokes, and make your Rakhi celebrations as unique and special as your bond. Whether you are the type to argue over who gets the last sip or the one who always orders something way too fancy, it is the perfect excuse to catch up and make new memories.

Also Read | 2024 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G phone, more

5) Hampers: Surprise them with Brune & Bareskin's latest Rakshabandhan collection on this special occasion, which will resonate with them. The collection features fashionable handcrafted wallets, belts, crossbags, keychains, and other exciting combos. You can opt for personalisation with the products of your choice in your desired colour and design.

6) Chocolate goodies: Treat your siblings to the Dark Chocolate Cookies, where decadence meets craftsmanship. Handcrafted with 100% butter for an irresistibly rich and smooth texture, The Baker's Dozen's cookies are studded with generous chunks of premium dark chocolate. Each bite perfectly balances sweetness and deep, rich cocoa flavour, delivering pure, luxurious indulgence.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsRaksha Bandhan 2024: Six useful gift ideas for your sister to make her smile on brother-sister day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.80
    10:39 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.44%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.55
    10:39 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-2.31%)

    Tata Steel

    151.45
    10:39 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.6 (-0.39%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.60
    10:39 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.8 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    87.30
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    6.44 (7.96%)

    Inox Wind

    224.80
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.3 (7.82%)

    Gujarat Pipavav Port

    246.55
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.55 (7.2%)

    JBM Auto

    1,955.05
    10:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    118.35 (6.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue