Sudha Murty trolled for 'Karnavati-Humayun' story, netizens say, 'read 100 hours a week…'

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 19, honors the bond between siblings with a Rakhi. Sudha Murty shared a historical anecdote involving Rani Karnavati and Humayun, sparking debates on its accuracy.

Published19 Aug 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

On Raksha Bandhan, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty shared a video on X discussing the tradition of the Rakhi.

In a video on X, Murty said, “The billionaire philanthropist posted a video saying, “Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the important festivals according to me where a sister ties a thread. It may not be a huge one but a simple thread indicating that in times of difficulties, you should always be there to help me.”

Giving a historical background, she said, “It goes back to Rani Karnavati when she was in danger; her kingdom was small and attacked by somebody; she did not know what to do, so she sent a small piece thread to King Humayun, a Mughal Emperor, saying that, 'I am in danger, please consider me your sister, and please do come to protect me'.”

“Humayun came from a different country; he didn't know about the thread. He asked the local people and came to know it was a call from a sister to a brother. He said okay, if that is the case, I will go and help Rani Karnavati. He left Delhi and went to her kingdom, but he was a little late, as she was no more,” Sudha Murty further said.

A user replied, “It never happened, read 100 hours a week to improve your historical knowledge.”

"If King Humayun came to rescue her. why did she commit Johar ?," asked another user.

A username DrVedu said, “Kuch bhi! Both husband and wife lost their mind.”

“This story is historically inaccurate. Rani Karnavati (died 1534) and Emperor Humayun (reign 1530-1540, 1555-1556) were not contemporaries, and Raksha Bandhan's origins are much older, tracing back to ancient Hindu traditions,” said another user.

“Sudha ji, you are sadly misinformed. Rakhi started when Behen Mayawati tied it to Lalji Tandon. I have proof,” added a user.

This year, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on August 19. The traditional Hindu festival honours the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters tying a Rakhi around their brothers' wrists and brothers offering gifts in return as a symbol of love and care.

Raksha Bandhan symbolizes protection, with brothers promising to safeguard their sisters from harm. Deeply rooted in Indian culture, the festival has been celebrated for centuries, with mentions in Hindu religious texts of sisters tying Rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 01:39 PM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

