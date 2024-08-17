Raksha Bandhan 2024: When is Rakhi? August 18 or 19; know auspicious muhurta

Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on August 19. The best time to tie Rakhi is from 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm. The festival celebrates the bond between siblings with rituals, gifts, and shared sweets.

Published17 Aug 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous celebration of the unique bond between siblings, filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi—a sacred thread—around their brothers' wrists, symbolising protection and lifelong care.

In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters, exchanging gifts as tokens of love. The festival is a vibrant blend of tradition and emotion, where families gather, sweets are shared, and the warmth of togetherness fills the air.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Will it be celebrated on August 18 or 19?

The sacred festival of Rakhi is observed yearly during the full moon day, or Purnima, in Shravana. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 19.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Auspicious time or Shubh Muhurta

As per Drik Panchang, the most favourable time to tie Rakhi is during the Aparahna period, which falls in the late afternoon. The rituals can be carried out during Pradosh if this time is missed. However, it is advised that Raksha Bandhan ceremonies be avoided during the Bhadra period.

Shubh Muhurta to tie rakhi: 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Aparahna Time Muhurta: 1:43 pm to 4:20 pm

Pradosh Time Muhurta: 6:56 pm to 9:08 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time: 1:30 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Quotes for your siblings

- May you always be safe and protected from harm. I love you, my dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I pray that our bond of love continues to grow stronger.

- On this Raksha Bandhan, I want to let you know that you are the best brother in the world and I love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya.

- You are the most special person in my life and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness on Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- May your brotherly bond be as strong as iron and never break in times of trouble. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 01:22 PM IST
