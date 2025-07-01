Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, significance and muhurat time - all you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2025: One of the most cherished festivals in India, Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Rooted deeply in Indian tradition, the festival is a beautiful expression of love, protection, and duty among siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Muhurat Time Timing is key to observing Raksha Bandhan. The most auspicious time to tie the rakhi is during the Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi and within the Shubh Muhurat.

Purnima Tithi begins: August 8 at 2:12 PM

Purnima Tithi ends: August 9 at 1:24 PM

Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi tying: From 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9.

It is advised to avoid the Bhadra Kaal, a period deemed inauspicious for performing rituals.

According to Drik Panchang, “Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra. Bhadra is a malicious time that should be avoided for all auspicious work.”

“Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise to avoid Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during the Raksha Bandhan festival,” it added.

Fortunately, the Bhadra phase concludes early in the morning on this day, making the rest of the day ideal for celebrations.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan The term Raksha Bandhan literally translates to the bond of protection.

On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred thread) around their brothers’ wrists, symbolising love and prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters and often present gifts as a token of affection.

Beyond blood relations, the festival is also symbolic of harmony and mutual respect. Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has extended its scope—people now celebrate it by tying rakhis to friends, soldiers, and even those outside the family to express solidarity and goodwill.

Raksha Bandhan: Origin The origin of this festival can be traced to various historical and mythological stories.

One of the most popular tales is that of Queen Karnavati of Mewar, who sent a rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun to seek protection.