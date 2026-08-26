Raksha Bandhan 2026: Instamart reports a massive 20x surge in premium Rakhi demand

As India prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, consumers are moving beyond traditional threads in favour of premium, jewellery-inspired keepsakes. According to a recent Swiggy Instamart press release, the quick-commerce platform has witnessed a massive 20x surge in demand for premium Rakhis compared to last year.

Driven by strong consumer demand for silver designs, the platform has seen a significant spike in searches for jewellery brands.

Instamart projected that the overall Rakhi gifting segment may grow by around 3x this year as shoppers actively seek gifts that combine utility, personalisation, and a touch of indulgence.

Shift toward premium keepsakes To meet this evolving demand, Instamart said it has curated, through its sellers, an expansive premium festive edit spanning renowned brands such as Swarovski, GIVA, Nestasia, Kalyan Jewellers, and Palmonas.

According to the press release, customer choices heavily reflect this premium shift. Top picks on the platform currently include:

Kalyan Jewellers : The 925 Tripundra Trishul Rakhi and 925 Ganesh Rakhi (both crafted in 1g silver).

: The 925 Tripundra Trishul Rakhi and 925 Ganesh Rakhi (both crafted in 1g silver). Palmonas: The waterproof, anti-tarnish Divine Lotus, Divine Om, and Circle of Love Rakhis. Adding tangible value to the traditional ritual, Instamart highlighted exclusive promotional offers.

The Palmonas Rakhi featuring Shraddha Kapoor includes a complimentary Palmonas “diamond affairs” bracelet worth ₹3,499, redeemable at any Palmonas store pan-India.

Additionally, the quick commerce platform said, customers purchasing Rakhis from Kalyan Jewellers on Instamart receive a 10g silver voucher with every purchase.

Growth beyond metros The appetite for elevated, personalised gifting is spreading well beyond India's largest metropolitan cities.

According to the press release, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh have emerged as some of the fastest-growing markets for premium Rakhis.

Beyond the Rakhis themselves, popular gifting categories driving sales this season include chocolates, soft toys, men's bracelets and wallets, women's pendants and handbags, and perfume sets.

Speaking on the surge, Gautam Swaroop, Chief Business Officer at Instamart, said, “As consumers’ needs, preferences and occasions continue to evolve, we’ve built Instamart to offer a broader and more differentiated selection, from everyday essentials to premium and curated products.”

Swaroop shared that Instamart is seeing strong consumer response to its premium offerings, reflecting a growing appetite for greater choice and discovery. “This is at the heart of our Switch to Better proposition, as we continue to deepen these segments and make Instamart a destination that can cater to every kind of need and occasion.”

Broader assortment for early shoppers This year, Instamart said it is offering a wide assortment of Rakhis priced from ₹9 to ₹999, ensuring options across various styles, formats, and price points.

The platform noted that the shift toward planned, elaborate festive shopping continues a strong upward trajectory.

Citing 2025 data, the press release highlighted that Rakhi orders grew 3.5x year-on-year, while Rakhi hampers grew 8x.