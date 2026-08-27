Raksha Bandhan 2026: When is Shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi? Check timings for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other cities

Celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana, Raksha Bandhan is a colourful festival that symbolises the bond of protection and celebrates the enduring love between siblings. As part of the tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brothers’ right wrists and pray for their well-being, prosperity and long life.

Brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and pledge to stand by and protect them through life’s challenges. Raksha Bandhan falls on Friday, August 28 this year.

The festival’s significance extends beyond biological siblings, as rakhis are also exchanged among cousins, friends and neighbours. This broader practice reflects Raksha Bandhan’s social and cultural role in encouraging harmony, mutual respect and a sense of responsibility towards one another.

Rasha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan will conclude before sunrise this year. The Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony is scheduled from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28, giving devotees a window of 3 hours and 51 minutes. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026, and end at 9:48 AM on August 28.

New Delhi: 5:57 AM–9:48 AM

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2. Gurugram: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

3. Noida: 5:56 AM–9:48 AM

4. Mumbai: 6:23 AM–9:48 AM

5. Bengaluru: 6:08 AM–9:48 AM

6. Pune: 6:19 AM–9:48 AM

7. Chennai: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

8. Kolkata: 5:18 AM–9:48 AM

9. Hyderabad: 6:01 AM–9:48 AM

10. Ahmedabad: 6:21 AM–9:48 AM

11. Jaipur: 6:04 AM–9:48 AM

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12. Chandigarh: 5:57 AM–9:48 AM

Jharkhand villagers to tie rakhis to 1 lakh trees Meanwhile, thousands of villagers in Jharkhand are set to tie rakhis to nearly one lakh trees across 700 villages on Friday, Raksha Bandhan, as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between people and nature, an official said.

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The activity is being organised under the month-long ‘Save Tree’ campaign, which aims to cover three lakh trees in selected villages spread across all 24 districts of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sanjiv Kumar told PTI.

Kumar will formally launch the campaign on Friday by tying a rakhi to a tree in Jorad village in Gumla district.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brothers and sisters. On this day, brothers pledge to protect their sisters. It is also our supreme duty to protect the environment upon which our lives depend," Kumar told PTI.

The campaign seeks to build an emotional connection between people and nature, with participants taking a pledge to safeguard trees by tying rakhis around them.

"We have set a target to tie rakhis to around one lakh trees in 700 villages on the day of Raksha Bandhan on Friday. It will continue for a month, and rakhis will be tied to around three lakh trees across 24 districts," the PCCF said.

The initiative, conceived by Kumar, was first launched in 2004 in Lukaiya village in Dhanbad district’s Tundi block, which was once affected by Maoist activity.

Since its inception, the programme has expanded to cover more than 12,000 villages across Jharkhand, he said.