Raksha Bandhan gift: Stranger turns sister for Reddit user, sends him ₹2,800 in ‘desperate moment’; netizens react

As the saying goes, “Unexpected acts of kindness are the most powerful, because they are not prompted by obligation.”

Sharing a tale of unexpected kindness from a complete stranger, a Reddit user said he received a Raksha Bandhan gift from an “elder sister” who helped him with ₹2,800 at his most “desperate moment.”

In a heartfelt Reddit post, a man shared that he was in a “really low place — rent overdue, loan repayments hanging over me, and I had absolutely no way to get money in time.”

He said his PayPal wasn’t also not working at the time, and therefore, he could not receive his dues from an international client. “My options were running out, and honestly… I felt helpless.”

Out of desperation, the man said he posted on Reddit asking if anyone with a working PayPal + UPI could help him.

Unsure about receiving help, the man wrote, “A complete stranger replied. We started talking, and she didn’t just help — she listened. She understood.”

“And then she did something I still can’t wrap my head around. She sent me ₹2,800 from her own pocket. No conditions. No second thoughts. Just out of kindness,” he shared.

The man said he promised to pay the woman back, “but she denied.”

“She told me that I take it as a gift of Raksha Bandhan from an elder sister,” he shared.

Touched by her kindness, the man wrote: “I honestly don’t know what to say. That kind of kindness from someone who doesn’t even know me? It meant everything in that moment.”

He shared his intention of returning her the amount one day, “not because she asked, but because she deserves it.”

“If you ever wonder whether genuine, good-hearted people still exist… they do. And sometimes, they show up when you need them most,” he added.

Here's how netizens replied: Social media users were moved by the heartwarming post and expressed hope of being like the stranger woman in someone's life.

“Upar wala mujhe wo ajnabi banna de,” said a user.

Another said, “This is what each and every one of us should aim to achieve in life. Help without expectation. It's a good reminder; thank you.”

“Some people are godsends. I wish I could get such help someday. The one who helped you deserves much more happiness and success,” added a user.

“Sometimes you end up on the good side of Reddit,” a netizen quipped.

A netizen also shared a personal experience and said, “This is how people's lives are changed.”

“In my family, there is a saying ‘jitna paisa batonge utna ayenga’. I myself have helped numerous people in the last three years. I know I am blessed with a golden spoon, so helping people in need is the least I can do. Believe in Good Deeds!!” another said.

However, a few users were sceptical and said that in the real world, scamsters make it hard to help people.

“I helped one of my female relatives submit forms and book fees. After the money she received blocked me,” said a user.

Others agreed to it and said, “Reality is this! Not (the one in post)”