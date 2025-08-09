Raksha Bandhan wishes: 100+ greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images and more to celebrate sibling bond

India is celebrating one of its most cherished festivals, Raksha Bandhan, today, August 9. This festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

This year, the most auspicious time to tie the rakhi is during the Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi and within the Shubh Muhurat. Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi tying is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9.

Check out Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages, GIFs, images and more to celebrate the strong sibling bond:

Raksha Bandhan wishes Happy Rakhi, bhai! You’ve always been my protector, my partner in crime, and my best friend.

You are not just my brother, you are my constant strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May your life be filled with happiness, success, and endless blessings. Happy Rakhi, my dear brother.

Thank you for always being my safe place, bhai. Love you always.

You’ve made my childhood beautiful and my life secure. Happy Rakhi!

No matter where life takes us, my thread of love will always protect you.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my first hero and forever guide.

You’ve been my friend, teacher, and guardian all in one. Love you, bhai!

Life is better with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi!

The bond we share is my most treasured gift. Happy Rakhi!

Though miles apart, our hearts are always close. Happy Rakhi!

I miss our Rakhi rituals, but my prayers are always with you.

Distance can’t weaken the bond we share.

Sending you love, hugs, and blessings across the miles.

Our childhood memories keep us connected no matter where we are.

Even oceans apart, I feel your love every day.

This Rakhi, I’m sending my love in every prayer I make for you.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Can’t wait for our next reunion.

You’re always close in my heart, no matter the distance.

May this Rakhi bring us closer, even from afar.

You’re my first best friend and my forever protector.

This Rakhi reminds me of all the love you’ve showered on me.

You’ve been my rock through every storm.

My heart is full of gratitude for having you in my life.

You’re my sibling, my cheerleader, and my strength.

No gift can match the gift of your love.

I’m proud to be your sister/brother.

You’ve made my life richer in countless ways.

Happy Rakhi to my heart’s keeper.

You are my forever blessing.

Happy Rakhi to my lifetime partner in pranks!

You stole my toys, but you also stole my heart.

Without you, my childhood would be incomplete.

Rakhi means tying you to me for life — no escape!

Happy Rakhi to my annoying yet adorable sibling.

You’ve been my partner in crime and chaos since day one.

You annoy me, but I wouldn’t trade you for anything.

My love for you is bigger than our fights.

You’re my forever playmate and secret-keeper.

We fight hard, but we love harder. Happy Rakhi!

You’ve guided me, protected me, and loved me unconditionally.

Thank you for being my mentor and friend.

I’m lucky to have an elder sibling like you.

Your wisdom has shaped my life in the best ways.

I look up to you in every way.

You’ve been my second parent in so many ways.

Happy Rakhi to my role model.

I’ll always cherish the lessons you’ve taught me.

You’ve been my guiding star since I was born.

I’m grateful for your love and care every day.

You’ve brought endless joy into my life.

I’ve loved watching you grow into the amazing person you are.

I’ll always protect you, no matter how old we get.

You’ve made my life brighter with your innocence and energy.

Happy Rakhi to my little bundle of happiness.

You’re my cutest blessing from life.

My love for you grows stronger each year.

You’re my reason to smile every day.

Watching you succeed makes me proud beyond words.

You’ll always be my baby sibling.

May you be blessed with health, happiness, and peace.

Wishing you all the success you dream of.

May this Rakhi bring you endless joy.

May our bond grow stronger each passing year.

May your heart always be filled with love.

Wishing you a life full of achievements and laughter.

May God protect you in every step you take.

May you shine bright in everything you do.

Wishing you love, light, and endless blessings.

May our love always keep you strong.

You are my forever friend.

Happy Rakhi to my heart’s keeper.

You complete my world.

My life is better because of you.

We are tied by love forever.

You are my safe place.

You’re my strength and joy.

This bond is my greatest treasure.

Together since day one, forever to go.

You are my lifetime blessing.

Bound by love, protected for life.

Rakhi — the thread that ties hearts forever.

Blessed to call you mine, bhai/sis.

Love that distance can’t break.

Childhood memories, lifetime bond.

From fights to hugs, we’ve had it all.

Rakhi is not just a thread, it’s a promise.

Protecting each other since day one.

Love you today, tomorrow, forever.

My sibling, my strength, my world.

Wishes from Brothers to Sisters You’re not just my sister, you’re my sunshine. Happy Rakhi!

Thank you for making my life brighter with your love and laughter.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! You’ll always be my little princess.

No matter how tall I grow, I’ll always look up to you.

My promise today and forever — I’ll always protect you.

Wishing you joy, health, and every dream fulfilled, sis!

Happy Rakhi to my partner in all childhood mischiefs.

You are my best gift from life. Love you, sister.

Our bond is beyond time and distance. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You’re my sister and my forever friend. Happy Rakhi!

