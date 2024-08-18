Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send to your siblings this Rakhi

Rakshabandhan 2024: Rakshabandhan or Rakhi, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 19 this year.

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST
Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send your sibling this Rakhi
Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send your sibling this Rakhi

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 19 this year by people across the Indian subcontinent. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Messages you can share with your sibling:

  • Thank you for always keeping my secrets and loving me in your unique way. I hope our bond always remains strong. Happy Rakhi!
  • You are not just my sibling but my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  • With every Raksha Bandhan, I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have a brother/sister like you. Enjoy the day!

 

via GIPHY

  • Dear brother/sister, your love and care are my biggest treasures. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with laughter and happiness. Love you to the moon and back!
  • Even though we may be miles apart, our bond will never fade. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love and joy. Miss you, dear brother/sister!

Image by Harryarts on Freepik
  • I want you to know how much I appreciate you and all you do for me. You have always been my pillar of strength, protector and confidant. Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan!
  • We may fight daily, but having you in my life is a blessing. The love we share always shines through and I want you to know how grateful I am for your constant support. Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you achieve all the success in this life.

via GIPHY

  • Our bond is as strong as the rakhi tied around your wrist. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  • Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan filled with lots of happiness and sweet moments. I'm so grateful for the love and protection you always give me.
  • Wishing you a Rakhi that’s as extraordinary as you are. Thanks for being an amazing sister/brother who makes every day feel a little bit better!

via GIPHY

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsRakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send to your siblings this Rakhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      71,734.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue