Business News/ News / Trends/  Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send to your siblings this Rakhi

Rakshabandhan 2024: Rakshabandhan or Rakhi, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 19 this year.

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 19 this year by people across the Indian subcontinent. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Messages you can share with your sibling:

  • Thank you for always keeping my secrets and loving me in your unique way. I hope our bond always remains strong. Happy Rakhi!
  • You are not just my sibling but my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  • With every Raksha Bandhan, I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have a brother/sister like you. Enjoy the day!

  • Dear brother/sister, your love and care are my biggest treasures. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with laughter and happiness. Love you to the moon and back!
  • Even though we may be miles apart, our bond will never fade. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love and joy. Miss you, dear brother/sister!

Image by Harryarts on Freepik

  • I want you to know how much I appreciate you and all you do for me. You have always been my pillar of strength, protector and confidant. Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan!
  • We may fight daily, but having you in my life is a blessing. The love we share always shines through and I want you to know how grateful I am for your constant support. Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you achieve all the success in this life.

  • Our bond is as strong as the rakhi tied around your wrist. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  • Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan filled with lots of happiness and sweet moments. I'm so grateful for the love and protection you always give me.
  • Wishing you a Rakhi that’s as extraordinary as you are. Thanks for being an amazing sister/brother who makes every day feel a little bit better!

(With inputs from agencies)

