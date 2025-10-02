Ram Charan launches Archery Premier League on Dussehra: When and where to watch

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan will launch the first ever Archery Premier League on the occasion of Dussehra festival. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the event live or on their digital screens. Let's find out how one can watch the event.

When and where to watch Archery Premier League on Dussehra For those who wish to catch the action live can visit Yamuna Sports Complex, Anand Vihar, Delhi, on October 2. All those who want to watch the exciting Archery showdown from the comfort of their homes can do so on OTT platform SonyLiv between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM on Thursday.

Brand Ambassador of Archery Premier League, the RRR actor in a post on X stated, “I’m proud to launch the first ever Archery Premier League 🏹 - a celebration of precision, power, and passion 💪. Join me on 2nd October at Yamuna Sports Complex, Anand Vihar, Delhi, or watch the event live on SonyLiv from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra.”

Social media users strongly reacted to the post as one user stated, "Hope the chief guest is @ArcherSheetal."

This event comes days after 18-year-old Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi made history on September 27 by winning gold in the women’s individual compound event at the World Para Archery Championship. Sheetal outscored Turkiye's Oznur Cure Girdi, who is world No. 1, in a closely fought final match by scoring 146-143 to claim the title, according to ESPN.

Another user replied, “Yes this is what we need, let's move into other sports too.”

A third user said, “This is the kind of initiative that can put Indian sports on the map, beyond just cricket.”

A fourth user remarked, “Great Let’s change the name of Archery 🏹 to Tir Kaman - Dhanush ♐️ 🏹.”

About Ram Charan Ram Charan's last movie was Game Changer, the political action drama film directed by Telugu debutant Shankar, was released on January 10, 2025. Featuring a runtime of 165 minutes, the film was reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹350 to 500 crore.

It emerged as Shankar's second major box-office success after 2024 Indian 2 despite the biggest opening day collection, when it minted ₹61.1 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It did a lifetime business of ₹195 crore.

