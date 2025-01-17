Ram Charan, the Game Changer actor, not only made his mark on the silver screen but has also found success in business.

With an impressive net worth of ₹1,370 crore, according to The Economic Times and publicly available data, the actor has it all for a flourishing empire -- from owning successful brands to making smart investments across sectors.

Ram Charan, who was also the star of SS Rajamouli's RRR, has strategically diversified his portfolio with investments across multiple sectors, including a business management company, a production house, a polo club and start-ups.

Here's how the Game Changer actor earns his money:

Companies Ram Charan runs: Hyderabad Polo Riding Club

Ram Charan loves riding horses. In 2011, after finding success as an actor, he channelled this passion by starting his own polo team, the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.

In 2016, Ram Charan launched his production company, Konidela Production Company. The production house has backed successful projects such as Khaidi No 150 (2017), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), and Acharya (2022).

In 2023, the actor collaborated with UV Creations' Vikram Reddy to establish another production house, V Mega Pictures. The production house has announced its first project, The India House, in partnership with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, a GQ report said.

Brands owned by Ram Charan: Turbo Megha Airways Private Limited

In 2013, Ram Charan incorporated a regional airline based in Hyderabad—Turbo Megha Airways Private Limited—with Vankayalapati Umesh as a promoter. Two years later, they changed its name to TruJet. However, in February 2022, the regional airline ceased operations.

According to a GQ report, Ram Charan also co-owns an obstacle-running series called Devil's Circuit. The first of its kind in the country, the Devils Circuit is sponsored by Maruti Suzuki. It is a 5 km-long obstacle course with military-style hurdles and loads of excitement.



In 2017, his wife, Upasana Kamineni, participated in the series and shared a vlog about it on her YouTube channel.

Where does Ram Charan invest? Part of Ram Charan's wealth is also invested in Apollo Hospitals, which was founded by Prathap Chandra Reddy, his wife's grandfather.