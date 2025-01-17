Ram Charan, the Game Changer actor, not only made his mark on the silver screen but has also found success in business.
With an impressive net worth of ₹1,370 crore, according to The Economic Times and publicly available data, the actor has it all for a flourishing empire -- from owning successful brands to making smart investments across sectors.
Ram Charan, who was also the star of SS Rajamouli's RRR, has strategically diversified his portfolio with investments across multiple sectors, including a business management company, a production house, a polo club and start-ups.
Part of Ram Charan's wealth is also invested in Apollo Hospitals, which was founded by Prathap Chandra Reddy, his wife's grandfather.
Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Apollo Hospitals.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.