In 2013, Ram Charan incorporated a regional airline based in Hyderabad—Turbo Megha Airways Private Limited—with Vankayalapati Umesh as a promoter. Two years later, they changed its name to TruJet . However, in February 2022, the regional airline ceased operations.

According to a GQ report, Ram Charan also co-owns an obstacle-running series called Devil's Circuit. The first of its kind in the country, the Devils Circuit is sponsored by Maruti Suzuki. It is a 5 km-long obstacle course with military-style hurdles and loads of excitement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2017, his wife, Upasana Kamineni, participated in the series and shared a vlog about it on her YouTube channel.