Did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun on Instagram after Pushpa 2 actor’s father’s comments about Game Changer?

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was in the spotlight after ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ became a big hit, collecting impressive amounts at the Box Office. However, the Telugu actor is back in the spotlight again, but this time, for ongoing rumours hinting at a supposed rift within the members of the Telugu film industry's Mega family.

As per latest reports, Allu Arjun’s cousin, Ram Charan, has unfollowed him on social media. A quick glimpse at the Game Changer star’s Instagram shows that he no longer follows AA.

However, Ram Charan continues to follow Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun himself follows no one except his wife, Sneha Reddy.

Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun Social media has been buzzing with theories about what might have prompted Ram Charan to unfollow Allu Arjun, but no clear explanation has surfaced.

Reports suggest Ram Charan could have unfollowed Allu Arjun due to recent comments by the Pushpa 2 actor's father, Allu Aravind, who reportedly made a subtle remark about Game Changer's box office performance during a public event.

As of now, none of the Mega family members have publicly addressed or confirmed any alleged tension.

What were Allu Aravind's comments about Game Changer? During the promotions of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, starrer film Thandel, Allu Aravind made a lighthearted remark about producer Dil Raju's recent experiences. He pointed out how Raju had witnessed two extremes-one film, Game Changer, struggling at the box office, while another, Sankranthi Vastunna, emerging as a blockbuster, reported OneIndia.

Chiranjeevi recently praised Allu Arjun on his massive success with Pushpa 2. “Everyone should be together. We have so many heroes in our house. We all get together every time. We do everything. Does saying that make our image any less? How come the whistles started as soon as Pawan Kalyan appeared on AV? I should be proud of that. Pushpa 2 was a big hit... I am proud of that blockbuster!” said Chiranjeevi, as per multiple reports.