Ram Kapoor weight loss: Ram Kapoor, 51, recently shed 55 kilos in 18 months in a weight loss journey that was a complete "mental and physical reset" for the actor.

In an interview with ETimes, Ram Kapoor said he feels like his 25-year-old self again—physically, mentally, and emotionally. He emphasised that staying fit is a constant work in progress and that one’s life revolves around continuous improvement.

"Today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was," Ram added.

This shocking transformation led many to think that the actor had undergone surgery or taken weight loss drugs to address his weight woes. However, ‘believe it or not,’ the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor got rid of the extra kilo “the old-fashioned way"; “Changing mindset, lifestyle and habits."

Sakshi Tanwar's co-star in several TV series, Ram said, "Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. There's nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone."

'Struggled even with basic movement' Thankful to the audience for the love they showed to him, "even when I was overweight and didn't fit the industry's typical mould," the actor said, "At my heaviest, I was 140 kgs while working on Neeyat and Jubilee. Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy."

“I’d feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realised I couldn’t go on like this," he said.

Ram has two children, and his weight loss journey has been mostly about "the need to set a positive example for them by prioritising my own health".