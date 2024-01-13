Ram Mandir opening: Last-minute bookings to Ayodhya likely to cost you up to ₹1,00,000
Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, flight rates and hotel accommodation charges have surged
With only a few days left for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, the flight rates and hotel accommodation charges have skyrocketed. Data from travel portals like SOTC, Thomas Cook, EaseMyTrip and others show that people are will to pay even lakhs to attend the ceremony and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.