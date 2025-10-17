Rama Ekadashi 2025: Parana time, rituals and significance — All about the sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Rama Ekadashi 2025: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals is being observed today, October 17. The day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, falls twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This day, which falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, holds great religious and spiritual significance.

Rama Ekadashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, time According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi tithi commenced on October 16 at 10:35 AM and will end on October 17 at 11:12 AM.

Parana Time - 6:24 AM to 08:41 AM on October 18

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 12:18 PM on October 18

Rama Ekadashi Significance Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence.

Considered to be an extremely sacred day, on the occasion of Ekadashi Lord Vishnu is worshipped with utmost devotion. Although a total of 24 Ekadashi observances take place over a year during Krishna paksha and Shukla paksha but those that fall in the auspicious and revered month of Kartik are considered to be the most pious and holiest.

Rama Ekadashi Rituals It is believed that devotees who observe a fast on this day from Ekadashi Tithi to Dwadashi Tithi get relieved from all types of sins and sufferings. Hence, Rama Ekadashi, also known as Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna falls holds a special significance.

As per tradition, the ideal time to break a fast is during Pratahkal (the early morning hours). It is advisable to avoid breaking the fast, which is considered equivalent to thousands of Ashwamedha yagya, during Madhyahna (the midday period). If, for any reason, one is unable to break their fast during Pratahkal, they should do so after Madhyahna. On this day, devotees engage in deep daan in Vishnu temples to receive blessings of the divine.