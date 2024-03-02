Ramadan 2024 in India: When does the holiest Muslim month start? Check time, iftar details
Ramadan 2024 date in India varies each year because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is one of the holiest months for Muslims across the world. As the wars, communal tensions, and political unrest rage the world, Ramadan 2024 is the time for prayers and reflections. The exact Ramadan 2024 date varies each year because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The people are also curious about Ramadan Iftar and its timings in India.