Ramadan 2024: The holiest month in Islam which holds profound significance for millions of Muslims around the world will begin soon. The first day of fasting of Ramadan in Mecca will be Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12. The holy month which lasts for 29 to 30 days, is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Ramadan is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief. The beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Islam uses the lunar, or Hijri calendar, which has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon cycle unlike the Gregorian or the solar calendar used by the rest of the world. During this month, Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset. The two primary meals during the fasting period are Iftar and Suhoor. Iftar is eaten after dusk, while Suhoor is eaten before dawn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: London Mayor officially switches on festival lights, says ‘our diversity is a strength’ | WATCH However, did you know the length of the daily fast also differs around the world. As per Statista report, the regions in the North will have longer fasting days as the current tilt of the sun is away from southern hemisphere or the regions living closer to the equator. According to data sourced from islamicfinder.com, Statista has reported that Muslims in Norway's Oslo will fast for approximately 15 hours and 15 minutes, while in London, the fasting will be done for 14 hours and 11 minutes. In Jakarta, the length of the fast is expected to be about 13 hours and 13 minutes, Statista has reported according to the data sourced from islamicfinder.com.

Ramadan in India In India, Ramadan 2024 date is anticipated to start either on the 11th or 12th of March depending upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is initially spotted in Saudi Arabia first and then a day later, in Southeast Asian nations including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Find out why Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Salman banned iftar in mosques ahead of Ramadan In 2023, the crescent moon was sighted in India on the 24th of March. Throughout this sacred period, Muslims meticulously observe the sunset times. Due to the considerable geographic diversity within India, there exist notable disparities in the timing of Iftar.

