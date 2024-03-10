Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are gearing up for the holy month of Ramadan, with the country's moon sighting committee announcing the crescent moon is expected to be visible on Sunday evening, March 10. This sighting, if confirmed, will mark the official start of Ramadan, as per a report by Khaleej Times.

Ramadan: A Month of Fasting and Reflection

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and for Muslims worldwide, it's a time of deep spiritual reflection, fasting from dawn to dusk, increased prayer, and charity. Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other sensual activities during daylight hours, focusing on their connection with Allah (God) and strengthening their self-discipline. Ramadan culminates in the joyous Eid al-Fitr celebration.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It's a time for Muslims to practice self-restraint, empathy for the less fortunate, and acts of generosity. Families and communities come together for evening meals (Iftar) after sunset and pre-dawn meals (Suhoor) before sunrise. Mosques see increased attendance for nightly prayers (Taraweeh).

UAE's Moon Sighting Committee

The UAE, like many Islamic countries, traditionally relies on the sighting of the crescent moon to determine the start and end of Ramadan. The moon sighting committee comprises religious scholars and astronomers who meet to confirm sightings reported by the public. If the crescent moon is confirmed on Sunday, March 10th, it will mark the beginning of Ramadan in the UAE, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

This year, Saudi Arabia's moon sighting committee also expects the crescent moon to be visible on the same evening, suggesting a coordinated start to Ramadan across the region, the report added.

