Ramadan 2024: UAE Muslims prepare for Ramadan as Moon sighting expected today. Know significance and more
UAE Muslims await Ramadan as moon sighting expected on Sunday. Ramadan is a holy month of fasting and reflection for Muslims worldwide.
Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are gearing up for the holy month of Ramadan, with the country's moon sighting committee announcing the crescent moon is expected to be visible on Sunday evening, March 10. This sighting, if confirmed, will mark the official start of Ramadan, as per a report by Khaleej Times.