Ramadan 2024: Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, holds profound significance for millions of Muslims around the world. Lasting for 29 to 30 days, Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief . However, the beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

When is Ramadan 2024 starting in India?

Ramadan 2024 date in India is anticipated to start either on 11 or 12 March, depending on the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then usually a day later in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is important to note that, in contrast to the rest of the world, which uses the solar or Georgian calendar, Islam uses the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, which has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon cycle. Ramadan is observed ten or eleven days early each year. In 2023, Crescent moon was sighted in India on 24 March.

Expected Ramadan 2024 dates around the world according to Ramadan 1445

In countries like United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, Turkey, Maldives, Ramadan is likely to start on 11 March. In India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Ramadan is likely to start from 12 March, a report by Hindustan Times has stated.

Ramadan 2024: WHO issues guidelines for keeping better health during fasting

Ramadan rituals and fasting

Muslims all throughout the world fast from sunrise to sunset during this month. Iftar, which is eaten after dusk, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn, are the two primary meals during the fasting period. Families and communities often break their fasts together over iftar feasts. Since the Iftar timings are determined by the sunset, they too change daily. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims closely monitor the times of sunset. Because of the vast geographic variations in India, there are significant variations in the Iftar hours.

