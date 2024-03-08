Ramadan 2024: When will crescent moon sighting occur in India? Check all details here
Ramadan 2024: Anticipated to start on 11 or 12 March in India based on crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Variations in Iftar timings due to geographic differences.
Ramadan 2024: Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, holds profound significance for millions of Muslims around the world. Lasting for 29 to 30 days, Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief. However, the beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.