Ramadan 2024: WHO issues guidelines for keeping better health during fasting

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is one of the holiest months for Muslims across the world. It is a period of fasting and prayers. The pious month is likely to start on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Ramadan is celebrated? During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Iftar dinners are a popular way for families and communities to break their fasts together.

Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are hallmarks of the month.

Ramadan 2024 in India Ramadan 2024 date in India is anticipated to start either on March 11 (Monday) or March 12 (Tuesday), contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca.

The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then usually a day later in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramadan 2024: WHO guidelines Every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issues guidelines to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan. These include

Balanced diet- Consumption of a nutritious diet is significant for our body. Having an adequate amount of water post-fasting is also mandatory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Limit salt intake: Salt quantity should be reduced. Instead, adding flavours to the food with various herbs is advised.

Baking and steaming: Since eating fried food is not good during fasting, it's better to choose other ways of cooking such as steaming and baking the food. This will retain the nutrition as well as make the diet healthy.

Exercising: Doing exercise throughout the Ramadan festival will enable digestion and movement will keep the body fit and healthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep ourselves healthy.

