Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. For Muslims worldwide, it is a time for prayer, fasting, and introspection.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating and drinking while dedicating more time to reciting the Quran and strengthening their connection with Allah.

The month lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, and concludes with the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Here are 40+ heartfelt Ramadan wishes, images, and SMSes you can share to spread light, love, and blessings to mark this sacred occasion: Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

May Allah bless you with strength, patience, and wisdom during this Ramadan.

Wishing you a joyous Ramadan filled with love and spiritual fulfilment.

May your prayers and fasts be accepted, and may your heart be filled with peace.

Ramadan Kareem! May this month bring endless blessings to you and your family.

May your Ramadan be filled with divine light, mercy, and forgiveness.

Wishing you a month of sincerity, devotion, and abundant rewards.

May your faith be strengthened and your soul be purified this Ramadan.

Sending you prayers and love for a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

May Allah shower His countless blessings upon you during this sacred month.

Also Read | PM Modi extends Ramadan wishes ahead of first Roza

May your fasts and prayers be a source of spiritual enlightenment.

Wishing you good health, happiness, and prosperity in this holy month.

May Allah’s guidance lead you to success and happiness in life.

Ramadan Mubarak! May your days be filled with tranquility and gratitude.

May you find peace, harmony, and joy in every moment of Ramadan.

May the crescent moon shine light upon your soul and fill your life with joy.

Wishing you a Ramadan filled with forgiveness, generosity, and love.

May this holy month bring an abundance of blessings and open doors to success.

May Allah accept your prayers, fasts, and all your good deeds this Ramadan.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope and faith in abundance.

Also Read | Ramadan to begin in India on March 2 as no sight of crescent moon today

Wishing you strength and patience in your fasting and prayers.

Ramadan Kareem! May your heart be filled with contentment and gratitude.

May this Ramadan inspire you to become a better person and a devoted believer.

Wishing you a spiritually uplifting and joyful Ramadan.

May your soul be purified and your sins be forgiven in this sacred month.

May Allah’s mercy remove all your worries and grant you happiness.

Wishing you countless moments of peace, love, and serenity this Ramadan.

May your prayers be answered, and may you find eternal peace and joy.

May the blessings of Ramadan bring harmony and success to your life.

Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah fill your home with warmth, love, and togetherness.

May Ramadan bring you closer to Allah and grant you patience and perseverance.

Wishing you a month full of blessings, good health, and happiness.

May this sacred month cleanse your soul and fill your heart with gratitude.

Ramadan Mubarak! May your faith grow stronger with each passing day.

May Allah’s love and mercy be with you in every step of your journey.

Wishing you a Ramadan filled with countless rewards and spiritual growth.

May you find wisdom, clarity, and fulfilment during this blessed time.

Ramadan Kareem! May your home be filled with harmony and togetherness.

May the spirit of Ramadan illuminate your path and bring you eternal peace.

May Allah answer all your prayers and grant you success in both worlds.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: History and significance of fasting

Ramadan 2025 wishes

Ramadan 2025 wishes