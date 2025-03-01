Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. For Muslims worldwide, it is a time for prayer, fasting, and introspection.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating and drinking while dedicating more time to reciting the Quran and strengthening their connection with Allah.
The month lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, and concludes with the festival of Eid al-Fitr.
