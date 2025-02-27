Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ramadan 2025 date: Muslims around the world will begin the month long fast as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam which marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The sighting of the crescent moon determines the beginning date based on local observations.
In many Islamic and Western countries, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025, in these countries. South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will also observe the moon on February 28. If the moon is is sighted, the fasting will begin on March 1 and if not, it will start on March 2.
The Islamicfinder.org has predicted that Ramadan 2025 moon sighting is expected in India on the evening of March 1.
Muslims all around the world fast from sunrise to sunset during this month. Iftar, which is eaten after dusk, and Suhoor or Sehri, which is eaten before dawn, are the two primary meals during the fasting period. Families and communities often break their fasts together over iftar feasts. Since the Iftar timings are determined by the sunset, they too change daily. Eid ul-Fitr is expected to take place on Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.
|Date
|Sehar
|Iftar
|March 1
|05:28 AM
|06:22 PM
|March 2
|05:27 AM
|06:22 PM
|March 3
|05:26 AM
|06:23 PM
|March 4
|05:25 AM
|06:23 PM
|March 5
|05:23 AM
|06:24 PM
|March 6
|05:22 AM
|06:25 PM
|March 7
|05:21 AM
|06:25 PM
|March 8
|05:20 AM
|06:26 PM
|March 9
|05:19 AM
|06:27 PM
|March 10
|05:18 AM
|06:27 PM
|March 11
|05:17 AM
|06:28 PM
|March 12
|05:16 AM
|06:28 PM
|March 13
|05:15 AM
|06:29 PM
|March 14
|05:13 AM
|06:29 PM
|March 15
|05:12 AM
|06:30 PM
|March 16
|05:11 AM
|06:31 PM
|March 17
|05:10 AM
|06:31 PM
|March 18
|05:09 AM
|06:32 PM
|March 19
|05:07 AM
|06:32 PM
|March 20
|05:06 AM
|06:33 PM
|March 21
|05:05 AM
|06:34 PM
|March 22
|05:04 AM
|06:34 PM
|March 23
|05:03 AM
|06:35 PM
|March 24
|05:01 AM
|06:35 PM
|March 25
|05:00 AM
|06:36 PM
|March 26
|04:59 AM
|06:36 PM
|March 27
|04:58 AM
|06:37 PM
|March 28
|04:56 AM
|06:37 PM
|March 29
|04:55 AM
|06:38 PM
1. In this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah bestow you with lots of joy and happiness.
2. May Allah accept all your prayers and shower you with peace, happiness and prosperity.
3. As Ramadan begin, may Allah give you everything you have wished for
4. Ramadan teaches you how to be disciplined and how to restrain from bad things. May this Ramadan, you take the path of peace and prosperity.
5. May your family always be blessed by Allah. Wishing you warm wishes for peace, love and spiritual growth.
