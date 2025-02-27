Ramadan 2025 Date: When will the holy month begin in India? Wishes to send; Sehri, Iftar timings - All details here

Ramadan 2025 date: Muslims around the world will begin the month long fast as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam which marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The sighting of the crescent moon determines the beginning date based on local observations.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin in India? In many Islamic and Western countries, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025, in these countries. South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will also observe the moon on February 28. If the moon is is sighted, the fasting will begin on March 1 and if not, it will start on March 2.

Advertisement

The Islamicfinder.org has predicted that Ramadan 2025 moon sighting is expected in India on the evening of March 1.

Ramadan rituals and fasting Muslims all around the world fast from sunrise to sunset during this month. Iftar, which is eaten after dusk, and Suhoor or Sehri, which is eaten before dawn, are the two primary meals during the fasting period. Families and communities often break their fasts together over iftar feasts. Since the Iftar timings are determined by the sunset, they too change daily. Eid ul-Fitr is expected to take place on Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: Andhra govt also declares shorter workdays for Muslim employees

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Delhi

Date Sehar Iftar March 1 05:28 AM 06:22 PM March 2 05:27 AM 06:22 PM March 3 05:26 AM 06:23 PM March 4 05:25 AM 06:23 PM March 5 05:23 AM 06:24 PM March 6 05:22 AM 06:25 PM March 7 05:21 AM 06:25 PM March 8 05:20 AM 06:26 PM March 9 05:19 AM 06:27 PM March 10 05:18 AM 06:27 PM March 11 05:17 AM 06:28 PM March 12 05:16 AM 06:28 PM March 13 05:15 AM 06:29 PM March 14 05:13 AM 06:29 PM March 15 05:12 AM 06:30 PM March 16 05:11 AM 06:31 PM March 17 05:10 AM 06:31 PM March 18 05:09 AM 06:32 PM March 19 05:07 AM 06:32 PM March 20 05:06 AM 06:33 PM March 21 05:05 AM 06:34 PM March 22 05:04 AM 06:34 PM March 23 05:03 AM 06:35 PM March 24 05:01 AM 06:35 PM March 25 05:00 AM 06:36 PM March 26 04:59 AM 06:36 PM March 27 04:58 AM 06:37 PM March 28 04:56 AM 06:37 PM March 29 04:55 AM 06:38 PM

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai

Advertisement

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai (Image: Islamic Finder)

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Lucknow

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Lucknow (Image: Islamic Finder)

Advertisement

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Kolkata

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Kolkata

Ramadan 2025: Wishes to send your loved one in the holy month 1. In this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah bestow you with lots of joy and happiness.

2. May Allah accept all your prayers and shower you with peace, happiness and prosperity.

Advertisement

3. As Ramadan begin, may Allah give you everything you have wished for

4. Ramadan teaches you how to be disciplined and how to restrain from bad things. May this Ramadan, you take the path of peace and prosperity.