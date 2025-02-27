Ramadan 2025 Date: When will the holy month begin in India? Wishes to send; Sehri, Iftar timings - All details here

  • Ramadan 2025 date: Ramadan 2025 begins with fasting observed by Muslims worldwide, starting March 1 if the crescent moon is sighted on February 28. The holy month commemorates the Quran's revelation, with fasting from sunrise to sunset and communal Iftar meals after dusk.

Updated27 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Devotees break their fast (Roza) with Iftar in the ongoing Ramadan month, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Sunday(Sanjay Sharma)

Ramadan 2025 date: Muslims around the world will begin the month long fast as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam which marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The sighting of the crescent moon determines the beginning date based on local observations.

 

When will Ramadan 2025 begin in India?

In many Islamic and Western countries, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025, in these countries. South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will also observe the moon on February 28. If the moon is is sighted, the fasting will begin on March 1 and if not, it will start on March 2.

The Islamicfinder.org has predicted that Ramadan 2025 moon sighting is expected in India on the evening of March 1.

 

Ramadan rituals and fasting

Muslims all around the world fast from sunrise to sunset during this month. Iftar, which is eaten after dusk, and Suhoor or Sehri, which is eaten before dawn, are the two primary meals during the fasting period. Families and communities often break their fasts together over iftar feasts. Since the Iftar timings are determined by the sunset, they too change daily. Eid ul-Fitr is expected to take place on Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

 

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Delhi

DateSeharIftar
March 105:28 AM06:22 PM
March 205:27 AM06:22 PM
March 305:26 AM06:23 PM
March 405:25 AM06:23 PM
March 505:23 AM06:24 PM
March 605:22 AM06:25 PM
March 705:21 AM06:25 PM
March 805:20 AM06:26 PM
March 905:19 AM06:27 PM
March 1005:18 AM06:27 PM
March 1105:17 AM06:28 PM
March 1205:16 AM06:28 PM
March 1305:15 AM06:29 PM
March 1405:13 AM06:29 PM
March 1505:12 AM06:30 PM
March 1605:11 AM06:31 PM
March 1705:10 AM06:31 PM
March 1805:09 AM06:32 PM
March 1905:07 AM06:32 PM
March 2005:06 AM06:33 PM
March 2105:05 AM06:34 PM
March 2205:04 AM06:34 PM
March 2305:03 AM06:35 PM
March 2405:01 AM06:35 PM
March 2505:00 AM06:36 PM
March 2604:59 AM06:36 PM
March 2704:58 AM06:37 PM
March 2804:56 AM06:37 PM
March 2904:55 AM06:38 PM

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai (Image: Islamic Finder)

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Lucknow

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Lucknow (Image: Islamic Finder)
Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Kolkata

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings in Kolkata

Ramadan 2025: Wishes to send your loved one in the holy month

1. In this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah bestow you with lots of joy and happiness.

2. May Allah accept all your prayers and shower you with peace, happiness and prosperity.

3. As Ramadan begin, may Allah give you everything you have wished for

4. Ramadan teaches you how to be disciplined and how to restrain from bad things. May this Ramadan, you take the path of peace and prosperity.

5. May your family always be blessed by Allah. Wishing you warm wishes for peace, love and spiritual growth.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST
