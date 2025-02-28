Ramadan 2025: Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. It falls in the ninth month of the lunar calendar and is a period of deep devotion to Allah.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating and drinking while dedicating more time to reciting the Qur’an and strengthening their connection with Allah.

History of Ramadan To understand the history of Ramadan, we need to look back to 610 A.D., a momentous year when an Arabian man named Muhammad meditated in the cave of Hira near Mecca. During this meditation, the angel Jibril visited Muhammad and revealed the first words of what would later be known as the Qur’an, declaring that Allah is the one and only God. This event marked the beginning of Islam and laid the foundation for its core values, including fasting.

This first encounter with Jibril is known as Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which many believe occurred on the 27th night of Ramadan.

Although some believe that all revelations took place on Laylat al-Qadr, many Muslims hold that the Prophet Muhammad continued to receive teachings from Allah over a span of 23 years. These revelations included the five pillars of Islam, one of which is Sawm, or fasting. This practice established the foundation for the holy month of Ramadan.

Those who believe the revelations occurred over two decades suggest that Sawm, and thus Ramadan, became formalised around 622 A.D.

At this time, the Prophet Muhammad and his followers were in Medina, where the hot climate influenced the term Ramadan, meaning “burning heat.

Ramadan: Significance and Fasting Ramadan honours the fourth pillar of Islam, Sawm, or fasting, which encourages Muslims to practice self-control, gratitude and compassion. Through these teachings, Muslims commemorate the history of Ramadan and the importance of fasting by refraining from food and water during daylight hours.

While Ramadan is a vital part of Islamic practice, exceptions are made for those unable to fast due to health or age. These individuals are required to pay Fidyah instead.

All Muslims are also encouraged to give Zakat and Fitrana.