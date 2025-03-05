Ramadan 2025: Muslims across India and around the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. In India, Muslims are observing fourth Roza (fasting) on Wednesday, March 5. Roza is the practice of abstaining from food and drink during Ramadan.

Roza is considered one of the five pillars of Islam and is practised throughout the Ramadan. During Roza, Muslims start their day with pre-dawn meal called Sehri and conclude their fast with Iftar, which is the meal taken after sunset.

As we celebrate the fourth day of Ramadan today, Wednesday, March 5 in India, here are Sehri timings in Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc.

Ramadan 2025: Iftar timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

City Sehri timing Iftar timing Delhi 05:24 AM 06:24 PM Lucknow 05:09 AM 06:10 PM Kolkata 04:40 AM 05:42 PM Mumbai 05:42 AM 06:46 PM Chennai 05:12 AM 6:19 PM Bengaluru 05:23 AM 06:30 PM Kochi 05:28 AM 06:36 PM Jaipur 05:30 AM 06:31 PM Ahmedabad 05:43 AM 06:45 PM Hyderabad 05:20 AM 06:24 PM

Ramadan 2025, also known as Roza, culminates with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The festival is celebrated with huge joy and fervour where people meet their friends, family, and loved ones.

They also prepare special meals and delicacies including Biryani, Kebab, Haleem, Sheer khurma, chicken shawarma, etc. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.

Ramadan 2025 dates Ramadan 2025 began in India on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.