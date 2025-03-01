Ramadan 2025 moon sighting today: Check sehri, iftar timings in India

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across the world will observe Roza in the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. Ramadan in India will start on Sunday, March 2, after moon sighting today, ie Saturday.

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations will start on Saturday after moon sighting on Friday evening.

Ramadan 2025: When will roza begin in India? Muslims in India will observe Roza, the holy practice from Sunday, March 2, announced Jama Masjid and Lucknow's Shahi Imam.

Advertisement

The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to practice asceticism by fasting and abstaining from drinking. This practice helps people focus on spiritual reflection and builds self-discipline.

Also Read | PM Modi extends Ramadan wishes ahead of first Roza

Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of a 29—to 30-day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.

Ramadan 2024 starts in India today: Check iftar and sehri timings here Ramadan in India will begin after the moon's sighting, which is expected today. During Roza fasting, Muslims start their day with Sehri, known as a pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, a meal to break the fast. Here are key Iftar and Sehri timings for Ramadan 2025 in New Delhi, India.

Day Sehri (am) Iftar (pm) Date 1 5:26 6:23 2 March, 2025 2 5:25 6:23 3 March, 2025 3 5:24 6:24 4 March, 2025 4 5:23 6:25 5 March, 2025 5 5:22 6:25 6 March, 2025 6 5:21 6:26 7 March, 2025 7 5:20 6:27 8 March, 2025 8 5:18 6:27 9 March, 2025 9 5:17 6: 28 10 March, 2025 10 5:16 6:28 11 March, 2025 11 5:15 6:29 12 March, 2025 12 5:14 6:29 13 March, 2025 13 5:13 6:30 14 March, 2025 14 5:12 6:31 15 March, 2025 15 5:10 6:31 16 March, 2025 16 5:09 6:32 17 March, 2025 17 5:08 6:32 18 March, 2025 18 5:07 6:33 19 March, 2025 19 5:06 6:34 20 March, 2025 20 5:04 6:34 21 March, 2025 21 5:03 6:35 22 March, 2025 22 5:02 6:35 23 March, 2025 23 5:01 6:35 24 March, 2025 24 5:01 6:36 25 March, 2025 25 5 6:36 26 March, 2025 26 4:58 6:37 27 March, 2025 27 4:57 6:37 28 March, 2025 28 4:56 6:38 29 March, 2025 29 4:54 6:39 30 March, 2025 30 4:52 6:40 31 March, 2025

The month long Roza during Ramadan is concluded with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. On this occasion people meet their friends, family and loved ones, prepare delicacies and spend time with family.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: History and significance of fasting