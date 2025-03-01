Ramadan 2025 moon sighting today: Check sehri, iftar timings in India

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across the world will observe Roza in the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. Ramadan in India will start on Sunday, March 2, after moon sighting today, ie Saturday.
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations will start on Saturday after moon sighting on Friday evening.
Muslims in India will observe Roza, the holy practice from Sunday, March 2, announced Jama Masjid and Lucknow's Shahi Imam.
The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to practice asceticism by fasting and abstaining from drinking. This practice helps people focus on spiritual reflection and builds self-discipline.
Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of a 29—to 30-day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.
Ramadan in India will begin after the moon's sighting, which is expected today. During Roza fasting, Muslims start their day with Sehri, known as a pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, a meal to break the fast. Here are key Iftar and Sehri timings for Ramadan 2025 in New Delhi, India.
|Day
|Sehri (am)
|Iftar (pm)
|Date
|1
|5:26
|6:23
|2 March, 2025
|2
|5:25
|6:23
|3 March, 2025
|3
|5:24
|6:24
|4 March, 2025
|4
|5:23
|6:25
|5 March, 2025
|5
|5:22
|6:25
|6 March, 2025
|6
|5:21
|6:26
|7 March, 2025
|7
|5:20
|6:27
|8 March, 2025
|8
|5:18
|6:27
|9 March, 2025
|9
|5:17
|6: 28
|10 March, 2025
|10
|5:16
|6:28
|11 March, 2025
|11
|5:15
|6:29
|12 March, 2025
|12
|5:14
|6:29
|13 March, 2025
|13
|5:13
|6:30
|14 March, 2025
|14
|5:12
|6:31
|15 March, 2025
|15
|5:10
|6:31
|16 March, 2025
|16
|5:09
|6:32
|17 March, 2025
|17
|5:08
|6:32
|18 March, 2025
|18
|5:07
|6:33
|19 March, 2025
|19
|5:06
|6:34
|20 March, 2025
|20
|5:04
|6:34
|21 March, 2025
|21
|5:03
|6:35
|22 March, 2025
|22
|5:02
|6:35
|23 March, 2025
|23
|5:01
|6:35
|24 March, 2025
|24
|5:01
|6:36
|25 March, 2025
|25
|5
|6:36
|26 March, 2025
|26
|4:58
|6:37
|27 March, 2025
|27
|4:57
|6:37
|28 March, 2025
|28
|4:56
|6:38
|29 March, 2025
|29
|4:54
|6:39
|30 March, 2025
|30
|4:52
|6:40
|31 March, 2025
The month long Roza during Ramadan is concluded with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. On this occasion people meet their friends, family and loved ones, prepare delicacies and spend time with family.
Ramadan 2025 is also important because it marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The moon sighting in India today will mark the beginning of Ramadan in India.