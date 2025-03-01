Ramadan 2025 moon sighting today: Check sehri, iftar timings in India

Eid al-Fitr concludes Ramadan, a month of fasting and reflection for Muslims. Ramadan 2025 begins in India on March 2 after moon sighting. This period is marked by spiritual focus, self-discipline, and community gatherings during Sehri and Iftar meals.

Updated1 Mar 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Ramadan 2025: Check iftari timings in India(Pexels)

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across the world will observe Roza in the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. Ramadan in India will start on Sunday, March 2, after moon sighting today, ie Saturday.

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations will start on Saturday after moon sighting on Friday evening.

Ramadan 2025: When will roza begin in India?

Muslims in India will observe Roza, the holy practice from Sunday, March 2, announced Jama Masjid and Lucknow's Shahi Imam.

The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to practice asceticism by fasting and abstaining from drinking. This practice helps people focus on spiritual reflection and builds self-discipline.

Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of a 29—to 30-day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.

Ramadan 2024 starts in India today: Check iftar and sehri timings here

Ramadan in India will begin after the moon's sighting, which is expected today. During Roza fasting, Muslims start their day with Sehri, known as a pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, a meal to break the fast. Here are key Iftar and Sehri timings for Ramadan 2025 in New Delhi, India.

DaySehri (am)Iftar (pm)Date
15:266:232 March, 2025
25:256:233 March, 2025
35:246:244 March, 2025
45:236:255 March, 2025
55:226:256 March, 2025
65:216:267 March, 2025
75:206:278 March, 2025
85:186:279 March, 2025
95:176: 2810 March, 2025
105:166:2811 March, 2025
115:156:2912 March, 2025
125:146:2913 March, 2025
135:136:3014 March, 2025
145:126:3115 March, 2025
155:106:3116 March, 2025
165:096:3217 March, 2025
17 5:086:3218 March, 2025
185:076:3319 March, 2025
19 5:066:3420 March, 2025
205:046:3421 March, 2025
215:036:3522 March, 2025
225:026:3523 March, 2025
235:016:3524 March, 2025
245:016:3625 March, 2025
2556:3626 March, 2025
264:586:3727 March, 2025
274:576:3728 March, 2025
28 4:566:3829 March, 2025
294:546:3930 March, 2025
304:526:4031 March, 2025

The month long Roza during Ramadan is concluded with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. On this occasion people meet their friends, family and loved ones, prepare delicacies and spend time with family.

Ramadan 2025 is also important because it marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The moon sighting in India today will mark the beginning of Ramadan in India.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 03:01 PM IST
