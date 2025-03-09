Ramadan 2025: Ramadan season is considered to be the holiest month for worshippers of Islam who fast, i.e. keep a Roza to pray to the almighty in search of peace, prosperity, and growth.

The period of Ramadan is one month long, and the timings for Sehri and Iftaar become very important to track as they are directly linked with the fasting cycle of the day.

Sehri is also known as a pre-sunrise meal which the worshippers eat before fasting for the entire day, and then they break their fast with Iftar, a post-sunset meal.

The Sehri and Iftar timings are approximate time stamps and can carry slightly due to the local moon sightings. The worshipers are advised to check in with their local mosques for accurate timings depending on the specific regions.

Below mentioned are the estimated timings of Sehri and Iftar for cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, among others.

Cities Sehri Timings Iftar Timings Kolkata 04:35 (a.m.) 05:45 (p.m.) Lucknow 05:03 (a.m.) 06:14 (p.m.) Chennai 05:09 (a.m.) 06:20 (p.m.) Delhi 05:17 (a.m) 06:29 (p.m.) Bengaluru 05:19 (a.m.) 06:34 (p.m.) Kochi 05:25 (a.m.) 06:36 (p.m.) Jaipur 05:24 (a.m.) 06:36 (p.m.) Hyderabad 05:24 (a.m.) 06:34 (p.m.) Mumbai 05:38 (a.m.) 06:48 (p.m.) Ahmedabad 05:38 (a.m.) 06:48 (p.m.)

Ramadan 2025 The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will be concluded on either March 30 or March 31, based on the sighting of the crescent moon in India.

Worshippers will conclude their month-long Ramadan Kareem period with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, the biggest festival for the Muslim community, where people, families and communities gather together to share love and tradition. Not only Muslims but also other people in India take part together to celebrate the occasion in a similar fashion to Diwali.

The Islam worshippers seek Allah's blessings and reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed, which helps them grow spiritually. People carry out acts of charity and aim to bring their communities together during the gatherings of Iftar every day during Ramadan.