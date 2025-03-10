Ramadan 2025: Muslims in India will observe the tenth Roza (fasting) on Tuesday, March 11. During Roza, practising Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, marking the beginning of the fast, and end it with Iftaar, a meal eaten after sunset.

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 05:16 AM, and Iftaar will begin at 06:30 PM on Tuesday.

LiveMint has compiled the Sehri and Iftaar timings list across various cities, such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. However, the timings are subject to change, so it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.

Sehri and Iftaar timings for Tuesday, March 11. Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities for the Tenth day of Roza, Tuesday, March 11:

Delhi - Sehri 5:16 AM, Iftar 06:30 PM

Lucknow - Sehri 05:02 AM, Iftar 06:15 PM

Kolkata- Sehri 4:34 AM, Iftar 5:45 PM

Mumbai- Sehri 5:37 AM, Iftar 6:48 PM

Chennai - Sehri 5:08 AM, Iftar 6:20 PM

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:19 AM, Iftar 6:34 PM

Kochi - Sehri 5:24 AM, Iftar 6:36 PM

Jaipur – Sehri 5:23 AM, Iftar 6:37 PM

Ahmedabad – Sehri 5:37 AM, Iftar 6:49 PM

The month-long fast of Ramadan, known as Roza, culminates with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.

How long is Ramadan 2025 In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30 or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

When will Eid be celebrated? Eid will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 31, then Eid would be celebrated on April 1, and if the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31.