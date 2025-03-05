Ramadan 2025: Muslims across India will be observing the fifth Roza (fasting) on Thursday, abstaining from food and water. During Roza, practising Muslims will begin their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, marking the beginning of the fast, and end it with Iftaar, a post sunset meal.

In Delhi, sehri time is at 05:22 AM and iftaar will begin at 6:25 PM on Thursday.

LiveMint has compiled the list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities in India, including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.

Sehri and Iftaar timings for Thursday, March 6. Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities for the fifth day of Roza, Thursday, March 6:

Delhi - Sehri 05:22 AM, Iftar 6:25 PM

Lucknow - 5.22 AM, Iftar 6.11 PM

Kolkata- Sehri 4.52 AM, Iftar 5:43 PM

Mumbai- Sehri 5.54 AM, Iftar 6.47 PM

Hyderabad- Sehri 5.32 AM, Iftar 6.24 PM

Chennai - Sehri 5:10 AM, Iftar 6:19 PM

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:21 AM, Iftar 6:30 PM

Kochi - Sehri 5:27 AM, Iftar 6:36 PM

Jaipur - Sehri 5:28 AM, Iftar 6:32 PM

Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:41 AM, Iftar 6:46 PM

Roza is the month-long fast of Ramadan which culminates with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.

By observing Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah during Ramadan. It is the month for Muslims to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

How long is Ramadan 2025 In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.