Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ramadan 2025: Muslims across India will be observing the fifth Roza (fasting) on Thursday, abstaining from food and water. During Roza, practising Muslims will begin their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, marking the beginning of the fast, and end it with Iftaar, a post sunset meal.
In Delhi, sehri time is at 05:22 AM and iftaar will begin at 6:25 PM on Thursday.
LiveMint has compiled the list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities in India, including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.
Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities for the fifth day of Roza, Thursday, March 6:
Delhi - Sehri 05:22 AM, Iftar 6:25 PM
Lucknow - 5.22 AM, Iftar 6.11 PM
Kolkata- Sehri 4.52 AM, Iftar 5:43 PM
Mumbai- Sehri 5.54 AM, Iftar 6.47 PM
Hyderabad- Sehri 5.32 AM, Iftar 6.24 PM
Chennai - Sehri 5:10 AM, Iftar 6:19 PM
Bengaluru- Sehri 5:21 AM, Iftar 6:30 PM
Kochi - Sehri 5:27 AM, Iftar 6:36 PM
Jaipur - Sehri 5:28 AM, Iftar 6:32 PM
Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:41 AM, Iftar 6:46 PM
Roza is the month-long fast of Ramadan which culminates with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.
By observing Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah during Ramadan. It is the month for Muslims to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Eid will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 31, then Eid would be celebrated on April 1, and if the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.