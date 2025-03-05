Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 6 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and other cities

  • Ramadan 2025: Muslims in India are observing fifth Roza during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Here are Iftar timings for Thursday, March 6, in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, etc.

Livemint
Published5 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Advertisement
A Muslim reads the holy book of Koran as Muslims gather for a collective Iftar meal organised by Al-Azhar mosque for foreign students during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany(REUTERS)

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across India will be observing the fifth Roza (fasting) on Thursday, abstaining from food and water. During Roza, practising Muslims will begin their day with  a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, marking the beginning of the fast, and end it with Iftaar, a post sunset meal.

In Delhi, sehri time is at 05:22 AM and iftaar will begin at 6:25 PM on Thursday.

LiveMint has compiled the list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities in India, including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.

Advertisement

Sehri and Iftaar timings for Thursday, March 6.

Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities for the fifth day of Roza, Thursday, March 6:

Delhi - Sehri 05:22 AM, Iftar 6:25 PM

Lucknow - 5.22 AM, Iftar 6.11 PM

Kolkata- Sehri 4.52 AM, Iftar 5:43 PM

Mumbai- Sehri 5.54 AM, Iftar 6.47 PM

Hyderabad- Sehri 5.32 AM, Iftar 6.24 PM

Chennai - Sehri 5:10 AM, Iftar 6:19 PM

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:21 AM, Iftar 6:30 PM

Kochi - Sehri 5:27 AM, Iftar 6:36 PM

Jaipur - Sehri 5:28 AM, Iftar 6:32 PM

Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:41 AM, Iftar 6:46 PM

Roza is the month-long fast of Ramadan which culminates with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.

Advertisement

By observing Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah during Ramadan. It is the month for Muslims to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

How long is Ramadan 2025

In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

When will Eid be celebrated?

Eid will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 31, then Eid would be celebrated on April 1, and if the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsRamadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 6 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and other cities
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App