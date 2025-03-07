Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month for Muslims all over the world. During this month, worshippers fast or keep Roza, and the timings for the Sehri and Iftar become essential for worshippers.

Muslims living across the nation of India will begin their fasting with Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break it with Iftar (a post-sunset meal). Below cited are the estimated timings for the same in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

These timings are all approximate timings and can vary slightly due to the local moon sightings. Hence, the worshippers are advised to check with their local mosques for the accurate timings for their specific region.

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Delhi 05:20 (a.m.) 06:28 (p.m.) Kolkata 04:37 (a.m.) 05:44 (p.m.) Lucknow 05:05 (a.m.) 06:13 (p.m.) Mumbai 05:39 (a.m.) 06:47 (p.m.) Chennai 05:10 (a.m.) 06:20 (p.m.) Bengaluru 05:21 (a.m.) 06:34 (p.m.) Kochi 05:26 (a.m.) 06:36 (p.m.) Jaipur 05:26 (a.m.) 06:35 (p.m.) Hyderabad 05:26 (a.m.) 06:33 (p.m.) Ahmedabad 05:40 (a.m.) 06:47 (p.m.)

Time for Spirituality For Muslims, Ramadan is the time for spirituality, spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and charity. Through fasting, every Muslim aims to observe one of the five pillars of Islam, which brings communities together during the gatherings of Iftar.

Muslims all over the world take part in praying, charitable activities, and acts of kindness in an effort to spread love and care amongst other people. They maintain the Sehri and Iftar timings strictly which ensures the sanctity of the period of the fasting.

The fasting ritual during the month-long Ramadan is for people to seek Allah's blessings and reflect on Prophet Mohammed's teachings, which aim to foster growth and devotion in people's lives.