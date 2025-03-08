Ramadan 2025: The holiest month for Muslims all over the world is considered to be Ramadan when worshippers fast, i.e. keep a Roza to pray to the almighty.

During this one-month period, the Sehri and Iftar timings become essential for all worshippers as they are directly linked with their fasting cycle for the day.

Muslim worshippers across the nation will start fasting the day after their Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and break it with Iftar, a post-sunset meal. Below are the estimated timings for the same in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, among others.

The Sehri and Iftar timings are approximate time stamps and can carry slightly due to the local moon sightings. The worshipers are advised to check in with their local mosques for accurate timings depending on the specific regions.

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Kolkata 04:36 (a.m.) 05:44 (p.m.) Lucknow 05:04 (a.m.) 06:14 (p.m.) Chennai 05:09 (a.m.) 06:20 (p.m.) Delhi 05:19 (a.m.) 06:29 (p.m.) Bengaluru 05:20 (a.m.) 06:34 (p.m.) Kochi 05:25 (a.m.) 06:36 (p.m.) Jaipur 05:25 (a.m.) 06:36 (p.m.) Hyderabad 05:25 (a.m.) 06:33 (p.m.) Mumbai 05:38 (a.m.) 06:47 (p.m.) Ahmedabad 05:39 (a.m.) 06:48 (p.m.)

Holy Month of Ramadan The holy month of Ramadan is a time when worshippers introspect and look for spiritual reflection and self-discipline. People perform acts of charity and aim to bring their communities together during the gatherings of Iftar.

During the fasting ritual for the month-long Ramadan season, worshippers seek Allah's blessings while reflecting on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed to make their lives grow with spirituality.

In India, Ramadan 2025 began on Sunday, March 2, and will be concluded on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the crescent moon sighting. People will conclude their month-long Ramadan period with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a celebratory occasion for people, families and communities to come together to share traditional dishes and spread love.