Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 9 in Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other cities

Sehri, Iftaar timings are essential for all worshippers to keep track of and maintain the sanctity of the holy period of Ramadan which is considered to be the holiest month for Muslims all over the world. 

Livemint
Published8 Mar 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings are essential but vary by region. Accurate time is critical for fasting during this sacred month.(Reuters)

Ramadan 2025: The holiest month for Muslims all over the world is considered to be Ramadan when worshippers fast, i.e. keep a Roza to pray to the almighty. 

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Highlights: PM Modi extends greetings, ‘Ramzan Mubarak!’

During this one-month period, the Sehri and Iftar timings become essential for all worshippers as they are directly linked with their fasting cycle for the day.

Muslim worshippers across the nation will start fasting the day after their Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and break it with Iftar, a post-sunset meal. Below are the estimated timings for the same in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, among others.

Advertisement

The Sehri and Iftar timings are approximate time stamps and can carry slightly due to the local moon sightings. The worshipers are advised to check in with their local mosques for accurate timings depending on the specific regions. 

Also Read | For Gazans, Ramadan feels ‘better than the last one’ but loss and despair looms
CitySehri TimingIftar Timing
Kolkata04:36 (a.m.)05:44 (p.m.)
Lucknow05:04 (a.m.)06:14 (p.m.)
Chennai05:09 (a.m.)06:20 (p.m.)
Delhi05:19 (a.m.)06:29 (p.m.)
Bengaluru05:20 (a.m.)06:34 (p.m.)
Kochi05:25 (a.m.)06:36 (p.m.)
Jaipur05:25 (a.m.)06:36 (p.m.)
Hyderabad05:25 (a.m.)06:33 (p.m.)
Mumbai05:38 (a.m.)06:47 (p.m.)
Ahmedabad05:39 (a.m.)06:48 (p.m.)

Holy Month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is a time when worshippers introspect and look for spiritual reflection and self-discipline. People perform acts of charity and aim to bring their communities together during the gatherings of Iftar.

During the fasting ritual for the month-long Ramadan season, worshippers seek Allah's blessings while reflecting on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed to make their lives grow with spirituality. 

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: History and significance of fasting

In India, Ramadan 2025 began on Sunday, March 2, and will be concluded on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the crescent moon sighting. People will conclude their month-long Ramadan period with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a celebratory occasion for people, families and communities to come together to share traditional dishes and spread love.

Advertisement

All over the world the Muslim community prays and spreads love during this period. They maintain the Sehri and Iftar timings strictly, ensuring the sanctity of the fasting period.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsRamadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 9 in Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other cities
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App