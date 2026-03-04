Ramadan 2026: Check sehri, iftar timings for March 5, Thursday in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Lucknow

The sacred month of Ramadan holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims across the world. It is a time devoted to fasting, prayer and self-reflection, and begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Regarded as the holiest month in the Islamic Lunar calendar (Hijri), Ramadan in 2026 commenced on February 19.

In general, the crescent moon is first sighted in Gulf nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and sometimes in parts of India and Western countries, while many regions in India begin observing Ramadan a day later. This year, the moon signalling the start of Ramadan was seen in India on Wednesday, February 18, and the first roza was observed on Thursday, February 19.

Keeping a fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Throughout the month, practising Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, harbouring evil thoughts or actions, and engaging in marital relations between sunrise and sunset.

The pre-dawn meal before the fast begins is known as sehri, while the fast is broken at sunset with iftar. Below are the sehri and iftar timings for March 5 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Lucknow, as per Islamic Finder:

Lucknow – Sehri and Iftar Time (March 5) Sehri: 05:09 AM

Iftar: 6:11 PM

Delhi Sehri: 05:23 AM

Iftar: 6:25 PM

Hyderabad Sehri: 05:19 AM

Iftar: 6:25 PM

Mumbai Sehri: 05:42 AM

Iftar: 06:26 PM

Sehri and iftar timings shift slightly each day by a few minutes, in line with changes in sunrise and sunset, which differ from one city to another. Timings may also vary marginally within communities, depending on whether individuals follow Sunni or Shia traditions, with the difference generally amounting to only a few minutes.

Will there be two Ramadan in 2030? For most of the nations in the Northern Hemisphere, the fasting duration is shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031, when Ramadan will encompass the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, Al Jazeera reported.

For fasting Muslims living south of the equator, the number of fasting hours will be longer than last year, the report said.

Because the lunar year is 11 days shorter than the solar year, Ramadan will be observed twice in 2030 – first beginning on 5 January and then on 26 December.

