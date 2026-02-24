Ramadan 2026: Iftar, Sehri timings for February 25 in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities

Ramadan is the sacred month and people are observing fast and offering prayers to show gratitude to Allah. These days are considered a pious and significant for the people who belong to the Muslim community. A large number of Muslim people around the world observe fast for one month from dawn to dusk. In India, people have observed their first Roza on Thursday, February 19, and the month of Ramadan will culminate with Eid al fitra.

Dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

Sehri and Iftar timings during Ramadan 2026 Along with special prayers, Ramadan features two key meals each day. The first is Sehri, the pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins at sunrise. The second is Iftar, the meal taken after sunset to break the day’s fast.

Sehri and Iftar timings differ across countries and change slightly each day based on the shifting times of sunrise and sunset. In India, these timings also vary from city to city.

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for February 25?

City Sehri Iftar New Delhi 5:31 a.m 6:19 p.m. Hyderabad 5:23 a.m 6:23 p.m. Mumbai 5:41 a.m 6:42 p.m. Bengaluru 5:26 a.m 6:29 p.m Lucknow 5:16 a.m 6:06 p.m. Chennai 05:15 a.m. 05:15 a.m. Kolkata 04:46 a.m 5:39 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance of the holy month The fasting from dawn to the sunset is regarded as a profound act of worship that fosters self-discipline, devotion and mindfulness.

During the month, believers abstain from food and drink to strengthen the faith, and focus on the spiritual growth. Ramadan is also widely perceived as a time for self-reflection, a time for seeking of forgiveness and a time for purification of the soul.

The holy month also helps in reinforcing social relationships as Families and community members come together to have the evening meal which breaks the fasts (iftar).

How is Ramadan celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia and across the world? In India, Ramadan is marked by the high spirited evening markets and large iftar gatherings with traditional meals such as kebabs, biryani and dates. Mosques hold special nightly prayers of Taraweeh, and charity, as well as food distribution are important aspects.

In Saudi Arabia which is home to Islam’s holiest sites, Ramadan is marked by increased spiritual fervor. Millions of worshippers gather at the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina. Families come together for traditional meals, and work hours are shortened to adjust to fasting.

Across the Middle East, cities such as Dubai host Ramadan night markets and themed tents, where communities gather for suhoor and iftar meals. In Turkey, popular customs have remained communal iftar events and traditional drumming to wake people for suhoor.

In Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Ramadan bazaars and late-night prayers at major mosques remain central to the celebrations. In Western countries, interfaith iftar gatherings are held to bridge cultural gaps and foster community cohesion besides fastening alongside work or studies.