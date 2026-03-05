Ramadan 2026: Iftar, Sehri timings for March 6, Friday in Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi

Ramadan, the sacred fasting month in Islam, is underway. The Islamic festival's beginning is determined by astronomy – the moon is first sighted in the Gulf countries and the West, while India and its neighbouring countries observe a day late. In India, Ramadan started on Thursday, February 19, marking a time for prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal for Muslims in the country.

Advertisement

The start of Ramadan is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is first seen in Gulf countries and western regions, and a day later in India and nearby nations.

Ramadan 2026 : What is Sehri and Iftar? During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

How do Sehri, Iftar timings vary across cities? As daylight hours shift throughout the month, the iftar and sehri timings vary on a regular basis.

Advertisement

The timings also vary from city to city. Whether you're in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Mumbai– Sehri and Iftar timings vary — making each day of Ramadan slightly different depending on where you are.

For instance, this year, the Sehri time in Lucknow and New Delhi have usually been a few minutes apart – while the timings in Kolkata are 30-35 minutes ahead as compared to the timings in New Delhi.

What are Sehri and Iftar timings for March 6, 2026? Here's a glimpse at the Sehri and Iftar timings across various cities for Friday, March 6

Lucknow Sehri:05:08 AM

Iftar: 6:11 PM

Delhi Sehri:05:22 AM

Iftar: 6:25 PM

Hyderabad Sehri:05:18Am

Iftar: 6:25 PM

Mumbai Sehri:05:42 AM

Iftar:06:46 PM

How is Ramadan celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia and across the world? In India, Ramadan is marked by the high spirited evening markets and large iftar gatherings with traditional meals such as kebabs, biryani and dates. Mosques hold special nightly prayers of Taraweeh, and charity, as well as food distribution are important aspects.

Advertisement

In Saudi Arabia which is home to Islam’s holiest sites, Ramadan is marked by increased spiritual fervor. Millions of worshippers gather at the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina. Families come together for traditional meals, and work hours are shortened to adjust to fasting.

Across the Middle East, cities such as Dubai host Ramadan night markets and themed tents, where communities gather for suhoor and iftar meals. In Turkey, popular customs have remained communal iftar events and traditional drumming to wake people for suhoor.

In Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Ramadan bazaars and late-night prayers at major mosques remain central to the celebrations. In Western countries, interfaith iftar gatherings are held to bridge cultural gaps and foster community cohesion besides fastening alongside work or studies.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.