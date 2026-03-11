Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 12, Thursday, in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan, the sacred fasting month in Islam, is underway. The Islamic festival's beginning is determined by astronomy – the moon is first sighted in the Gulf countries and the West, while India and its neighbouring countries observe a day late. In India, Ramadan started on Thursday, February 19, marking a time for prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal for Muslims in the country.

The fasting from dawn to sunset during the Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During daylight hours, practising Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, harmful thoughts and actions, and marital relations. The practice is believed to strengthen faith as well as instil self-restraint.

The start of Ramadan is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is first seen in Gulf countries and western regions, and a day later in India and nearby nations.

Ramadan 2026 : What is Sehri and Iftar? During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Because sunset times vary based on geographic location, Iftar and Sehri timings fluctuate across different regions. Specific schedules will differ significantly depending on whether you are located in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow or Mumbai.

City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings (12 March 2026) Lucknow Sehri time: 05:01 AM

Iftar time: 6:14 PM

Delhi Sehri time: 05:15 AM

Iftar time: 6:29 PM

Hyderabad Sehri time: 05:14 AM

Iftar time: 6:26 PM

Mumbai Sehri time: 05:37 AM

Iftar time: 6:48 PM

Spiritual Significance and Traditions Muslims honour Ramadan as the most hallowed month in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, deep introspection, and heightened devotion to Allah, this ninth month of the lunar year sees believers worldwide abstain from all food and liquid during daylight hours. This time is dedicated to reciting the Qur’an and strengthening one's spiritual foundation.

Fasting, or Sawm, is the fourth pillar of Islam. This practice encourages Muslims to cultivate discipline, gratitude, and empathy for the less fortunate. By sacrificing physical needs during the day, believers commemorate the history of their faith and the spiritual importance of self-restraint.