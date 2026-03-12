Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 13, Friday, in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims, is currently underway. The beginning of the Islamic month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Typically, the moon is first sighted in the Gulf countries and parts of the West, while India and several neighbouring countries begin observing the festival a day later. In India, Ramadan commenced on Thursday, February 19, marking a period of prayer, reflection and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the country.

Fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Throughout the daylight hours, practising Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in harmful thoughts or actions, and marital relations. The observance is believed to help build one's faith, as well as instill self-discipline and self-restraint.

Ramadan 2026 : What is Sehri and Iftar? During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Because sunset times vary based on geographic location, Iftar and Sehri timings fluctuate across different regions. Specific schedules will differ significantly depending on whether you are located in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow or Mumbai.

City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings (13 March 2026) Lucknow Sehri time: 05:00 AM

Iftar time: 6:15 PM

Delhi Sehri time: 05:14 AM

Iftar time: 6:29 PM

Hyderabad Sehri time: 05:13 AM

Iftar time: 6:27 PM

Mumbai Sehri time: 05:36 AM

Iftar time: 6:48 PM

Spiritual Significance and Traditions Muslims honour Ramadan as the most hallowed month in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, deep introspection, and heightened devotion to Allah, this ninth month of the lunar year sees believers worldwide abstain from all food and liquid during daylight hours. This time is dedicated to reciting the Qur’an and strengthening one's spiritual foundation.

Fasting, or Sawm, is the fourth pillar of Islam. This practice encourages Muslims to cultivate discipline, gratitude, and empathy for the less fortunate. By sacrificing physical needs during the day, believers commemorate the history of their faith and the spiritual importance of self-restraint.

While fasting is a fundamental Islamic practice, specific exemptions are made for the elderly or those with health complications. Those unable to fast are expected to provide Fidyah (charitable compensation). Additionally, all Muslims are encouraged to practice Zakat and Fitrana, acts of charity that have been central to Ramadan traditions since its earliest days.