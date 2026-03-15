Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 16, Monday, in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims across the world, is currently underway. The Islamic month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which determines the start of fasting and other religious practices associated with the period.

Typically, the crescent moon is sighted first in Gulf countries and parts of the West, while India and several neighbouring nations begin observing Ramadan a day later. In India, the holy month commenced on Thursday, February 19, marking a time of prayer, charity, reflection and spiritual renewal for millions of Muslims across the country.

Fasting during Ramadan is considered one of the five pillars of Islam and holds deep religious significance. From dawn to sunset, practising Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and engaging in harmful thoughts or actions. The period of fasting is intended to strengthen faith, encourage self-discipline and promote compassion for those less fortunate.

What Are Sehri And Iftar? Two important meals define the daily routine during Ramadan — Sehri and Iftar.

Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr (morning) prayer. This meal marks the beginning of the daily fast and must be completed before sunrise.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 13

Iftar, on the other hand, is the meal with which Muslims break their fast after sunset. The fast is traditionally opened with dates and water, followed by a larger meal shared with family and community members after the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Because sunrise and sunset times differ from one location to another, Sehri and Iftar timings vary across cities. For example, the fasting schedule in Delhi will differ slightly from that in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Lucknow due to geographical variations.

As Ramadan progresses, these timings also shift slightly each day.

Sehri And Iftar Timings In Major Indian Cities (March 16, 2026) Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Sunday, March 16, in some major Indian cities:

Delhi Sehri: 05:11 AM

Iftar: 06:31 PM Mumbai Sehri: 05:34 AM

Iftar: 06:48 PM Bengaluru Sehri: 05:16 AM

Iftar: 06:30 PM Lucknow Sehri: 04:58 AM

Iftar: 06:15 PM These timings indicate the start and end of the daily fasting period for Muslims observing Ramadan.

Significance Of Fasting During Ramadan Fasting during Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink. It is also a time for increased prayer, self-reflection and charitable acts.

Muslims are encouraged to devote more time to reading the Quran, performing additional prayers and helping those in need. The month emphasises spiritual growth, patience and gratitude.

Many families also gather for community prayers and shared meals during Iftar, making Ramadan a deeply social as well as spiritual experience.