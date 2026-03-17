Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 18, Wednesday, in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: The holy month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection, is currently underway. The Islamic month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the start of fasting and other religious observances associated with Ramadan.

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Traditionally, the crescent moon is first sighted in Gulf countries and some Western regions, while India and several neighbouring nations usually begin observing Ramadan a day later. In India, the sacred month began on Thursday, February 19, marking a time of devotion, charity, reflection and spiritual renewal for millions of Muslims across the country.

Fasting during Ramadan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam and carries deep religious significance. From dawn until sunset, practising Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and negative thoughts or actions. The fast is meant to deepen faith, cultivate self-discipline and foster empathy for those facing hardship.

What Are Sehri And Iftar? Two key meals shape the daily routine during Ramadan — Sehri and Iftar.

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Sehri, also called Suhoor, is the meal eaten before dawn ahead of the Fajr (morning) prayer. This pre-dawn meal marks the beginning of the daily fast and must be finished before sunrise.

Iftar, in contrast, is the evening meal used to break the fast after sunset. Traditionally, Muslims open their fast with dates and water, followed by a larger meal shared with family or community members after the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 13

Since sunrise and sunset times vary across locations, Sehri and Iftar timings differ from city to city. For instance, fasting schedules in Delhi will vary slightly from those in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Lucknow due to geographical differences. These timings also change marginally with each passing day during the month.

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Sehri And Iftar Timings In Major Indian Cities (March 18, 2026) Below are the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 18, 2026, in some major Indian cities:

Lucknow Sehri and Iftar time Sehri time: 04:55 AM

Iftar time: 6:18 PM Delhi Sehri and Iftar time Sehri time: 05:10 AM

Iftar time: 6:32 PM

Hyderabad Sehri and Iftar time

Sehri time: 05:10 AM

Iftar time: 06:27 PM Mumbai Sehri and Iftar time Sehri time: 05:32 AM

Iftar time: 06:50 PM These timings mark the daily window during which Muslims observe their fast, beginning before sunrise and concluding at sunset.

Significance Of Fasting During Ramadan Fasting during Ramadan goes beyond abstaining from food and drink. The month encourages believers to focus on spiritual growth, prayer, and acts of charity.

Muslims often spend more time reading the Quran, performing additional prayers and extending help to those in need. The period also emphasises patience, humility and gratitude.

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In many households, Iftar becomes a time for families and communities to gather, strengthening social bonds while sharing meals after a day of fasting.

As Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to observe the fast each day from Sehri before sunrise to Iftar at sunset, upholding traditions that have been practised for generations.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.