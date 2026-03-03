Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings for March 4 in Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan 2026 is being observed across India with prayers, fasting and reflection, marking one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar. The holy month began in India on Thursday, February 19, following the sighting of the crescent moon a day earlier.

Ramadan follows the Hijri (Islamic lunar) calendar and commences only after the new moon is sighted. While Gulf countries often spot the crescent earlier, India typically begins the observance a day later. This year, the moon signalling the start of Ramadan was sighted in India on Wednesday, February 18, making February 19 the first day of fasting.

Fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this period, devout Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and marital relations, while focusing on prayer, charity and self-discipline.

The daily fast begins with sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with iftar, which is observed immediately after sunset. As sunrise and sunset timings vary by location and date, sehri and iftar schedules differ across cities.

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 4? Lucknow Sehri: 05:10 am

Iftar: 6:10 pm

New Delhi Sehri: 05:24 am

Iftar: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad Sehri: 05:19 am

Iftar: 06:24 pm

Religious scholars note that sehri and iftar times may vary by a few minutes depending on local mosque announcements and whether one follows Sunni or Shia traditions. Devotees are advised to follow timings issued by trusted local authorities.

As Ramadan progresses, these timings will continue to change gradually each day in line with shifting daylight hours.

Why are Sehri and Iftar timings important during Ramadan? Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasts from dawn to dusk, dedicating the time to spiritual reflection, devotion and acts of charity.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Sehri and Iftar have specific timings and are observed every day. These timings vary from city to city.

How do Sehri and Iftar timings vary across cities? As daylight hours shift throughout the month, sehri and iftar timings change regularly.

The schedule also differs by city. Whether in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Mumbai, Sehri and Iftar timings vary — making each day of Ramadan slightly different depending on location.