Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 9, Monday, in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan 2026 is currently being observed by Muslims across India, with devotees observing daily fasts, offering prayers and engaging in acts of charity and reflection throughout the holy month. One of the most searched topics during this period is the Sehri and Iftar timetable, which helps people plan their fast from dawn until sunset.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan 2026 in India began on February 19, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month is expected to conclude with Eid ul-Fitr, which may be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

Significance Of Ramadan Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is regarded as the most sacred month in Islam. During this time, Muslims focus on prayer, fasting, charity and spiritual reflection. Observing daily prayers, practicing patience and avoiding harmful habits form an essential part of the month.

Fasting during Ramadan is believed to strengthen both physical endurance and spiritual discipline, while also reminding people to show compassion toward those less fortunate.

What Is Roza? Roza refers to the act of fasting from dawn until sunset. During this period, Muslims abstain from food, water and other physical needs. Despite long hours and challenging weather conditions in some regions, the fast is observed with devotion and sincerity.

What Is Sehri? Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the meal eaten before dawn prior to the start of the daily fast. People wake up early in the morning to eat and drink so that they can sustain themselves throughout the day. A balanced Sehri meal helps maintain energy during the fasting hours.

What Is Iftar? Iftar is the meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset. Families often gather to pray and share food together. Traditionally, the fast is opened with dates and water, followed by a full meal.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 9 Here are the city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings for March 9, according to Islamic Finder:

Delhi Sehri time: 05:19 AM

Iftar time: 06:27 PM Lucknow Sehri time: 05:05 AM

Iftar time: 6:13 PM Hyderabad Sehri time: 05:16 AM

Iftar time: 06:26 PM Mumbai Sehri time: 05:39 AM

Iftar time: 06:47 PM Timings for Sehri and Iftar change slightly each day as they depend on the sunrise and sunset schedule, which varies across cities. There may also be minor differences in fasting timings followed by different communities, such as Sunni and Shia, usually varying by a few minutes.

