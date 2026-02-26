Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar timings for February 27 in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting in Islam is already underway. The start of Ramadan is closely tied to the lunar cycle—the moon is typically sighted first in Gulf countries and western regions, with India and neighbouring countries observing it a day later.

In India, Ramadan began on Thursday, 19 February, ushering in a period of prayer, reflection and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the nation.

The start of Ramadan is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon—which is first seen in Gulf countries and western regions, and a day later in India and nearby nations.

Ramadan 2026 : What is Sehri and Iftar? During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

How do Sehri, Iftar timings vary across cities? As daylight hours shift throughout the month, the iftar and sehri timings vary on a regular basis.

The timings also vary from city to city. Whether you're in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Mumbai– Sehri and Iftar timings vary — making each day of Ramadan slightly different depending on where you are.

For instance, this year, the Sehri time in Lucknow and New Delhi have usually been a few minutes apart – while the timings in Kolkata are 30-35 minutes ahead as compared to the timings in New Delhi.

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for 27 February? Here's a glimpse at the Sehri and Iftar timings across various cities for Friday, 27 February:

City Sehri time (IST) Iftar time (IST) New Delhi 5:29 a.m 6:21 p.m. Hyderabad 5:23 a.m 6:23 p.m. Mumbai 5:46 a.m 6:45 p.m. Bengaluru 5:26 a.m 6:28 p.m Lucknow 5:14 a.m 6:07 p.m. Chennai 5:15 a.m. 6:17 p.m Kolkata 04:45 a.m 5:39 p.m.